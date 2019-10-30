St. Timothy Orthodox Christian Church, at 403 North J St., will host a "Tea and Spiritual Retreat" event at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
All women are invited to attend for tea, food and fellowship. The guest speaker will be Mother Paraskeva of St. Barbara Orthodox Christian Monastery. The event is being put on by the church's Women's Fellowship and attendees are asked to donate $10 that organizers say will be used to support the group's projects.
For more information, call 805-736-6220 or visit sttimothy.net.