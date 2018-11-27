The Women’s Guild of St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church invites area women (ages 12+) to attend their annual Christmas luncheon on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. in the church’s festively decorated Stacy Hall. According to 2018 Luncheon Co-chair Sue Doherty, “This luncheon has been a Santa Ynez Valley tradition for more than 40 years. We welcome all ladies, young and young-at-heart, to join us in celebration of the Christmas season.”
The event opens with a reception featuring sparkling wine, beverages and appetizers; and the opportunity to shop in the “boutique” featuring gift baskets, wreaths, garden items, Christmas decorations, arts and crafts, baked goods and treats. At 12:30 p.m., a sit-down luncheon created by New West Catering will be served by men of the parish. Throughout the event, live entertainment will be provided by members of St. Mark’s choir under the direction of Marnie Olmstead. There will also be a Christmas Carol sing along for everyone in attendance.
Tasha Morphy, 2018 luncheon co-chair remarked, “In addition to the reception, boutique, delicious meal and caroling; we also will have a raffle featuring items donated by local merchants. All proceeds stay in the community to support programs for local families and scholarships for St. Mark’s Preschool.”
The price of the luncheon is a donation of $40 per person. The event has limited seating and traditionally sells out, so reserving early is highly recommended and advance reservations are required; visit www.smitv.org/womens-guild-christmas-luncheon.html