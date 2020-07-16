St. Joseph receiver Darien Langley commits to play football at West Point

Darien Langley made a decision Wednesday.
It was not a difficult one to make.
Langley, a class of 2021 receiver for St. Joseph High School, announced he has committed to Army to play football.
Langley, a dynamic 5-foot-8, 165-pound play-maker, says he'll play on offense and special teams under head coach Jeff Monken at West Point, New York.
