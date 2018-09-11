Mexican music and culture will be celebrated Sunday during the 41st annual Mexican Independence Celebration at Lompoc’s Ryon Park.
The free family-friendly event — which is being presented by Concilio de Lompoc, the Chumash Casino and Taco Roco — will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. It will feature live entertainment, food vendors, information booths and activities for children.
The celebration marks the anniversary of the “Grito de la Independencia,” or “Cry of Independence,” that rang out from Delores, Mexico, on Sept. 16, 1810, and kicked off the Mexican War of Independence from Spain.
The Lompoc festivities will open with a salute to the American and Mexican flags. Among the featured performers will be the bands Banda Agavera, Los Tukas, Los Kinos, singer Melody Hope and dancers from Garcia Dance Studio.
People and families from all backgrounds are encouraged to attend. Activities will be in Spanish and English.
No pets, bike riding, personal cooking, alcohol or smoking will be allowed inside Ryon Park during the celebration.