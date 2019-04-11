Carnival wristbands are currently on sale for this year's SpringFest celebration, which is scheduled for April 19 through 21 at Ryon Park.
The wristbands, which allow the wearer unlimited rides on most carnival attractions, are $25 if purchased during the presale and will be $30 at the park.
They are available at the Lompoc Valley Festival Association Office; the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce; The Party Shop; La Miramar Western Shop; Just 2 Sweet Candy Creations and Events; Grocery Outlet; Bank of the Sierra; CoastHills Credit Union; Vons; Albertsons; and from the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division.