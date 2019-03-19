The Tri City Sound Chorus of Sweet Adelines International will perform during a spring celebration at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 135 South E St.
The event will include music and merriment, and Pastor Joe Byrd, the church chef, is set to prepare flaming cherries jubilee.
Tickets for the celebration are $10 per person and will only be available in advance through Sunday, March 24. No tickets will be sold at the door.
To purchase tickets or for more information, call Barb at 805-736-1874.