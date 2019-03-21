Cali Cougars Basketball Tryouts
The Cali Cougars Travel Basketball Team is holding tryouts Monday, April 1 and Wednesday, April 3 from 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m., both nights.
Junior high school boys and girls, and high school boys and girls are eligible for the tryouts. A Cali Cougars news release stated the Cali Cougars travel team is an AAU-certified travel basketball team,
Contact coach Mike Bloodworth at 805-314-2788 for more information.
Cabrillo boys volleyball alumni game
The Cabrillo Boys' Volleyball program, currently in it's fourth season as a CIF sport, is seeking alumni players to participate in the first-ever "Varsity against Alumni" match. The match will be held at CHS on April 3 at 6 p.m. All volleyball alumni from the program are encouraged to come on out and play. For more information, contact Dan Troup at the CHS Athletics Office (805) 742-2905, or Aaron Batula at (805) 286-8775.