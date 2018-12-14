Santa Ynez High seeking swim coach
Santa Ynez High School is looking for a coach to helm its junior varsity swim team for the spring season.
If interested, please contact athletic director Cris Avery at (805) 686-3566 or cavery@syvuhsd.org.
Cabrillo baseball looking for coaching help
The Conquistadores are seeking an assistant coach to help with the junior varsity baseball program, head coach Jon Osborne announced.
Practices will start in January. The season is set to begin in February 2019.
Interested applicants can contact Osborne at (805) 717-3213.
Winter Youth Clinic
The Hancock College baseball program will host a three-day winter youth baseball clinic from Jan. 2-4 at John Osborne Field at the Hancock campus.
The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Clinic instructors will emphasize hitting, fielding and pitching skills. Hancock College coaches and players will be the clinic instructors.
Cost to attend a clinic is $100 per child, and $75 for each additional family member. Registration is underway.
All camp participants will receive a free t-shirt. To register on line, visit http://athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/baseball camps 2019.
For more information, contact Hancock coach Chris Stevens at 805-922-6966, ext. 3456 or email cstevens@hancockcollege.edu.
Protheroe, Frasch earned All-American honors
Cal Poly senior fullback Joe Protheroe and senior cornerback Dominic Frasch have earned Football Championship Subdivision All-American honors, the first Mustangs to do so since linebacker Nick Dzubnar, now with the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers, made the First Team in 2014.
Protheroe, who finished fourth in balloting for the 2018 Walter Payton award last week, made the first Team. Frasch made the third.
Protheroe re-wrote the Cal Poly record book during his career there. The Mustangs' MVP shattered school marks for single-season (1,810) and career (4,271) yards rushing. His 35 rushing touchdowns are three short of the school record.
His 861 career carries, another school record, is No. 5 among all-time Big Sky Conference single season rushers and No. 8 in the conference for a career mark.
Protheroe's 4,271 yards is second among active FCS rushers.
Frasch, Cal Poly's defensive MVP, led the Big Sky and the nation in passes defended with 1.9 per game, despite missing one game and playing the final four with a torn pectoral muscle.