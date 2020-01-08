Sportswire: Pirates Youth Baseball Camp, One Way Water Polo seeks players, Santa Ynez coaching openings

"It's really cool, it's really cool," Mikkelson said of her Athlete of the Week award. "Especially to beat Santa Maria and do it as a team, do it together. We worked hard and all that hard work really paid off. It's great."

Durham was one of the top linebackers in the area in the fall and transitioned to an upper-weight wrestler in the winter.

He won the Dinuba Invite on Saturday. There he defeated the 12th-ranked wrestler in California at 170 pounds. Durham also took second at 183 pounds during The Bash tournament at Pioneer Valley held the weekend after Christmas.

As other student-athletes chowed down on the pizza provided by Giavanni's in the pizzeria's banquet room on Monday, Durham had to abstain. The senior continually fluctuates from the 182-pound weight class down to 170 for big tournaments.

"In football you get to bulk up and eat whatever you want, but it's harder on your body. In wrestling you can't eat, you've got to watch your weight and you have to cut," Durham said. "It's constant practice, too."

Durham had been to the Round Table luncheon many times before Monday's appearance.

"It's the first time I've ever got the award and I've been coming here since my freshman year," he said. "I'm just happy to be here."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.