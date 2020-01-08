Sportswire: Pirates Youth Baseball Camp, One Way Water Polo seeks players, Santa Ynez coaching openings

The Santa Ynez High School coaches and players will be holding a youth baseball camp on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the high school's baseball field.
The camp is for players ages 6 to 13 and runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
The camp will teach basic fundamentals including the mechanics of hitting, fielding and base running.
The cost is $50.
Contact head coach Warren Dickey to reserve a spot at wdickey@syvuhsd.org. Checks should be made payable to SYVUHSD Baseball Boosters.
Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School is looking a head coach for the both the boys varsity and junior varsity tennis teams.
Send an email to Athletic Director Ashley Coelho acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.
Central Coast Venom Baseball seeks board members
Central Coast Venom (CCV) Baseball is seeking new board members for its 2020 season. Contact Jason Ramirez at 805-598-8204 for details.
One Way Water Polo seeks players
The Santa Maria-based One Way Water Polo program offers both masters and youth water polo to anyone interested in playing.
No experience is necessary. The first two visits to the program are free, and scholarships are available to those who qualify.
The new Sunday hours have masters from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and youth, ages 7 through 14, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
One Way Water Polo Club offers both beginning water polo and more advanced competitive league play for 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under.
Practices take place at Paul Nelson Pool in Santa Maria.
For more information, contact Charlie Bell at 805-878-1285 or www.onewaywaterpolo.com.
Mikkelson, Durham named Athletes of the Week
The first Round Table luncheon of the new year featured two first-time Athlete of the Week winners on Monday.
Valley Christian Academy basketball player Lindsay Mikkelson took home the Female Athlete of the Week award while Cabrillo High wrestler Patrick Durham was named Male Athlete of the Week.
Mikkelson won Most Valuable Player honors at the Lions' own tournament as the sophomore led her team to the tourney title. She averaged 18 points, six rebounds and four steals over her team's three games. Mikkelson poured in 20 points in a 57-50 win over Santa Maria in the tournament championship on Dec. 28.
"It's really cool, it's really cool," Mikkelson said of her Athlete of the Week award. "Especially to beat Santa Maria and do it as a team, do it together. We worked hard and all that hard work really paid off. It's great."
Durham was one of the top linebackers in the area in the fall and transitioned to an upper-weight wrestler in the winter.
He won the Dinuba Invite on Saturday. There he defeated the 12th-ranked wrestler in California at 170 pounds. Durham also took second at 183 pounds during The Bash tournament at Pioneer Valley held the weekend after Christmas.
As other student-athletes chowed down on the pizza provided by Giavanni's in the pizzeria's banquet room on Monday, Durham had to abstain. The senior continually fluctuates from the 182-pound weight class down to 170 for big tournaments.
"In football you get to bulk up and eat whatever you want, but it's harder on your body. In wrestling you can't eat, you've got to watch your weight and you have to cut," Durham said. "It's constant practice, too."
Durham had been to the Round Table luncheon many times before Monday's appearance.
"It's the first time I've ever got the award and I've been coming here since my freshman year," he said. "I'm just happy to be here."