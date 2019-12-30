You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sportswire: Pirates to host youth baseball camp

Sportswire: Pirates to host youth baseball camp

The Santa Ynez High School coaches and players will be holding a youth baseball camp on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the high school's baseball field.

The camp is for players ages 6 to 13 and runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

The camp will teach basic fundamentals including the mechanics of hitting, fielding and base running.

The cost is $50.

Contact head coach Warren Dickey to reserve a spot at wdickey@syvuhsd.org. Checks should be made payable to SYVUHSD Baseball Boosters.

Santa Ynez coaching openings

Santa Ynez High School is looking a head coach for the both the boys varsity and junior varsity tennis teams.

Send an email to Athletic Director Ashley Coelho acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.

Central Coast Venom Baseball seeks board members

Central Coast Venom (CCV) Baseball is seeking new board members for its 2020 season. Contact Jason Ramirez at 805-598-8204 for details.

AHC baseball camp

Hancock College baseball will be hosting its annual Winter Bulldog Baseball Camp Jan. 2–4 for children ages 6-13. The camp will take place at John Osborne Field on Hancock's Santa Maria campus. The camp costs $100 per child and $75 per additional family member. Payments can be made via cash or check to "Hancock Baseball."

Participants will be given drink and lunch breaks during the event and will need to have their parents provide them with snacks and water. Participants will learn fundamental techniques and skills taught by current and former Hancock players and coaches.

Skills include:

- Swing fundamentals/consistency

- Bunting

- Proper fielding techniques

- Throwing fundamentals

- Pitching mechanics

- Arm care and injury prevention

- Confidence and the mental aspects of pitching

To sign up, visit the camps tab in the top right of the Allan Hancock College Athletics website or go to http://athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/Bulldog_Baseball_Camp

Orcutt Academy openings

Orcutt Academy has openings for a varsity dance coach, a junior varsity girls volleyball coach and a junior varsity boys soccer coach.

Applicants can email at CMckenzie@orcutt-schools.net for more information.

One Way Water Polo seeks players

The Santa Maria-based One Way Water Polo program offers both masters and youth water polo to anyone interested in playing.

No experience is necessary. The first two visits to the program are free, and scholarships are available to those who qualify.

The new Sunday hours have masters from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and youth, ages 7 through 14, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

One Way Water Polo Club offers both beginning water polo and more advanced competitive league play for 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under.

Practices take place at Paul Nelson Pool in Santa Maria.

For more information, contact Charlie Bell at 805-878-1285 or www.onewaywaterpolo.com.

Lompoc Babe Ruth registration, league looking for coach

Registration for the Lompoc Babe Ruth 2020 spring season is open.

There are early bird registration dates set for Dec. 28 and Jan. 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. The fee is $140 for early bird registration. A birth certificate is the only document required. 

After Jan. 5, the fee rises to $170 and two registration dates are scheduled for Jan. 11 and Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. All sign-ups will be held at George Meyer Field, 1200 East Airport Ave. in Lompoc.

Tryouts are scheduled for Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Opening Day is scheduled for March 1, 2020.

The league is also looking for coaches. Email ejhrunner@yahoo.com or call (805) 291-6469 for details. Babe Ruth offers coach certification in the children protection program.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Vote: Who do you think is the Central Coast Player of the Year?
Football

Vote: Who do you think is the Central Coast Player of the Year?

  • Updated

It's your chance to vote for who you think is the Central Coast Player of the Year! The annual LCCN All-Area Team is a squad the sports staffs at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News put together. We pick who we think are the top players in our coverage area. 

+6
Sears store closure to result in loss of nearly 90 jobs in Santa Maria
Local News

Sears store closure to result in loss of nearly 90 jobs in Santa Maria

  • Updated

Nearly 90 jobs will be lost when the Santa Maria’s Sears store closes in February as the parent company of the troubled retailer moves to shed unprofitable stores. Statewide, the company reports around 2,500 jobs are impacted with the shuttering of 32 Sears and Kmart stores throughout California between October 2018 and February.

Dear Abby: Woman ambushed by husband's long-term affair
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Woman ambushed by husband's long-term affair

  • Updated

DEAR ABBY: I recently found out my husband has been having a four-year affair with a woman 24 years younger than I am. He met her at work.  I didn't suspect a thing and always loved him deeply. Can I get over this? -- HURTING IN WASHINGTON 

Victoria Capelle
Obituaries

Victoria Capelle

  • Updated

Victoria (Tootsie) Bernardo Capelle, 71, of Santa Maria, CA passed away peacefully with her family by her side on December 18, 2019. Tootsie w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News