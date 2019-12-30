Sportswire: Pirates to host youth baseball camp

The Santa Ynez High School coaches and players will be holding a youth baseball camp on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the high school's baseball field.
The camp is for players ages 6 to 13 and runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
The camp will teach basic fundamentals including the mechanics of hitting, fielding and base running.
The cost is $50.
Contact head coach Warren Dickey to reserve a spot at wdickey@syvuhsd.org. Checks should be made payable to SYVUHSD Baseball Boosters.
Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School is looking a head coach for the both the boys varsity and junior varsity tennis teams.
Send an email to Athletic Director Ashley Coelho acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.
Central Coast Venom Baseball seeks board members
Central Coast Venom (CCV) Baseball is seeking new board members for its 2020 season. Contact Jason Ramirez at 805-598-8204 for details.
AHC baseball camp
Hancock College baseball will be hosting its annual Winter Bulldog Baseball Camp Jan. 2–4 for children ages 6-13. The camp will take place at John Osborne Field on Hancock's Santa Maria campus. The camp costs $100 per child and $75 per additional family member. Payments can be made via cash or check to "Hancock Baseball."
Participants will be given drink and lunch breaks during the event and will need to have their parents provide them with snacks and water. Participants will learn fundamental techniques and skills taught by current and former Hancock players and coaches.
Skills include:
- Swing fundamentals/consistency
- Bunting
- Proper fielding techniques
- Throwing fundamentals
- Pitching mechanics
- Arm care and injury prevention
- Confidence and the mental aspects of pitching
To sign up, visit the camps tab in the top right of the Allan Hancock College Athletics website or go to http://athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/Bulldog_Baseball_Camp
Orcutt Academy openings
Orcutt Academy has openings for a varsity dance coach, a junior varsity girls volleyball coach and a junior varsity boys soccer coach.
Applicants can email at CMckenzie@orcutt-schools.net for more information.
One Way Water Polo seeks players
The Santa Maria-based One Way Water Polo program offers both masters and youth water polo to anyone interested in playing.
No experience is necessary. The first two visits to the program are free, and scholarships are available to those who qualify.
The new Sunday hours have masters from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and youth, ages 7 through 14, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
One Way Water Polo Club offers both beginning water polo and more advanced competitive league play for 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under.
Practices take place at Paul Nelson Pool in Santa Maria.
For more information, contact Charlie Bell at 805-878-1285 or www.onewaywaterpolo.com.
Lompoc Babe Ruth registration, league looking for coach
Registration for the Lompoc Babe Ruth 2020 spring season is open.
There are early bird registration dates set for Dec. 28 and Jan. 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. The fee is $140 for early bird registration. A birth certificate is the only document required.
After Jan. 5, the fee rises to $170 and two registration dates are scheduled for Jan. 11 and Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. All sign-ups will be held at George Meyer Field, 1200 East Airport Ave. in Lompoc.
Tryouts are scheduled for Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Opening Day is scheduled for March 1, 2020.
The league is also looking for coaches. Email ejhrunner@yahoo.com or call (805) 291-6469 for details. Babe Ruth offers coach certification in the children protection program.