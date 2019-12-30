Sportswire: Pirates to host youth baseball camp, Santa Ynez coaching openings, AHC baseball camp

The Santa Maria-based One Way Water Polo program offers both masters and youth water polo to anyone interested in playing.

No experience is necessary. The first two visits to the program are free, and scholarships are available to those who qualify.

The new Sunday hours have masters from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and youth, ages 7 through 14, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

One Way Water Polo Club offers both beginning water polo and more advanced competitive league play for 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under.

Practices take place at Paul Nelson Pool in Santa Maria.

For more information, contact Charlie Bell at 805-878-1285 or www.onewaywaterpolo.com.

Lompoc Babe Ruth registration, league looking for coach

Registration for the Lompoc Babe Ruth 2020 spring season is open.

There are early bird registration dates set for Dec. 28 and Jan. 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. The fee is $140 for early bird registration. A birth certificate is the only document required.