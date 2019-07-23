The Pirate Pass for the 2019 school year is now on sale.
The savings card that benefits the Santa Ynez High School football program provides holders with discounts around the Santa Ynez Valley.
There are 79 merchants participating in the event. Users can take advantage of discounts, special savings and promotions reserved only for Pirate Pass card holders.
The cost is $50.
The Pirate Pass can be purchased online at www.sypiratefootball.com. The cards can also be purchased at Harrison Hardware, El Rancho Market, the State Farm office of Julia Tipolt, New Frontiers Natural Marketplace, Discover Buellton and Nielsen's Market.
SYHS needs coaches
Santa Ynez is looking for a junior varsity boys head water polo coach and a varsity girls head water polo coach.
Contact Ashley Coelho at acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coach application.
AHC men's basketball summer youth clinic
Registration is underway for a summer youth clinic the Hancock College men's basketball team will coach Aug. 5 through Aug. 8 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
Hancock coach Tyson Aye, Aye's assistants and Hancock players will be the camp's instructors. The camp will stress all basic basketball skills.
To register, sign up at the gym prior to the clinic or visit athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/basketball camps. The cost is $85 per session. Checks can be made payable to AHC Men's Basketball.
For more information about the clinic, contact Hancock lead assistant coach Amaurys Fermin at 1-646-592-7205 or email amaurys.fermin@hancockcollege.edu.
AHC seeking cross country runners
Hancock College is seeking cross country runners for its women's team. Contact Louie Quintana at (805) 705-3299 for more information.
Cabrillo Hall of Fame dinner announced
Cabrillo High has unveiled Friday, Aug. 2 as the date of the 2019 Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony and has invited CHS family members past, present and future.
Between 5:50 to 6 p.m. will be the photo sessions for the 2019 class. Social hour is held from 6 p.m to 6:30, when dinner will be served.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. All proceeds will be benefit the CHS football program. For more information, contact Valerie Robison at 805-722-8437 or Theresa Irons at 805-742-2892.
Run for God 5K Challenge
The Run for God 5K Challenge, a free 12-week series of running and walking classes preparing attendees to compete in a 5K race, begins Saturday, Aug. 10 and runs through Nov. 23.
The group meets every Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Harbor Church, located at 751 E. Foster Road in Santa Maria.
The class is for ages 14 and up. Graduation day culminates on Nov. 23 with the Turkey Trot 5K race at Jim May Park in Santa Maria.
For more information, call David Dantzer at (805) 937-0213.
Outlaws open workouts
The Outlaws, a locally-based club baseball program, is continuing to hold open workouts at 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. Joseph High School's Dave Brunell Field.
All baseball players who did not turn 18 before May 1 of 2019 are eligible. Text Jimmy Melena at (805) 714-6018 for more information.
3-on-3 basketball tournament at First Baptist
First Baptist Church in Santa Maria is hosting a 3-on-3 girls and boys basketball tournament on July 26-27.
The tournament is for girls and boys ages 10-18.
It's a double-elimination tournament and there will also be a three-point shooting contest with an accompanying lunch on Saturday, July 27. There are cash prizes and a tournament T-shirt.
The cost is $15.
Visit fbcsantamaria.com/3v3 or call (805) 937-8405 for more information.
Veterans Fridays at Rancho Maria
Rancho Maria Golf Club is honoring veterans with a special offer in July.
Through Friday, July 26, veterans can play a round of golf for $29.
The veterans special includes a golf cart.
For more details, contact Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.