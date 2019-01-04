Boxing returns to Chumash Casino
After selling out its debut appearance at the Chumash Casino Resort in July, World Fighting Championships returns with its WFC 98 boxing event at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in the Samala Showroom. Tickets for the event are $35, $55, $75 and $95.
Professional boxers slated to fight on the main card include area talent such as John Leo Dato (Santa Maria), Manuel Romero (Santa Maria), Angel Flores (Santa Ynez), Evander Reyes (Santa Maria), Rudy Ochoa (Oxnard) and Chris Beal (Oxnard).
WFC 98 will also showcase undefeated middleweight prospect Meiirim Nursultanov (9-0) and undefeated super welterweight Madiyar Ashkeyev (10-0), both of Kazakhstan. The pair train at the Boxing Laboratory in Oxnard.
Amateur bouts will feature a host of up-and-coming fighters such as Adrian Alvarado, Andrew Martinez, Heyner Diaz, Sergio Cox Jr., Emilio Balderas, Angelo Collier, Daniel Rubio, Keinneth Tagalicud, Javier Iniguez, Nicko Agapay, Adrian Gonzalez and Silas Basset. Amateur matches are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. with the professional bouts following at 7 p.m. The card is subject to change.
Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
SYHS needs JV swim coach
Santa Ynez High School is looking for a junior varsity swim coach and a dive coach for the spring season.
If interested, contact Athletic Director Cris Avery at (805) 686-3566 or cavery@syvuhsd.org.
Water Polo clubs to compete together
The Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club and the Orcutt Polo Association will compete together at selected USAWP events during the 2018-19 high school club season, the SBPWPC announced Monday.
The SBPWPC announced that the two clubs will remain intact.
"There has been much discussion within the water polo community in Santa Maria on competing at a higher level," Orcutt Polo Association Coach Kyle Shaffer, who is also the veteran Righetti boys water polo co-coach, said in a press release the SBPWPC issued.
"Coming together at a time when water polo is rapidly growing across the nation will provide a stronger presence from California's Central Coast now and, in the future, at a national level."
"The merger is a natural progression for our club, which has been growing solidly since its inception a few years ago," said SPPWPC Executive Director Ryan McMillen. McMillen is UC Santa Barbara's assistant men's water polo coach.
Cabrillo baseball looking for coaching help
The Conquistadores are seeking an assistant coach to help with the junior varsity baseball program, head coach Jon Osborne announced.
Practices will start in January. The season is set to begin in February 2019.
Interested applicants can contact Osborne at (805) 717-3213.