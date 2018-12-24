Santa Maria Northside Little League is hosting registration for the 2019 season at Straw Hat Pizza, 1822 N. Broadway, on Jan. 3, Jan. 10 and Jan. 17, from 5-8 p.m. and late registration on Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Registration costs $140 and late registration is $150. This year's raffle ticket fundraiser is the only fundraiser for the year and will be paid for at the time of registration. Raffle tickets can be sold to recoup some of the money or they can be kept and entered into the raffle drawing.
All parents/guardians are asked to bring the participant's birth certificate and three documents proving residency or one document supporting school enrollment.
Contact league president Aaron Rice at (805) 331-6448 or player agent Lynn Johnson at (805) 621-3692 for more information. Also visit eteamz.com/northside for additional information.