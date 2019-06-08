The 10-year-old did just fine in this championship game.
Major Majewski, 10, started and gave up just two runs in his three innings of pitching for the Orcutt American Astros Saturday. Majewski also drove in Andrew Asistan with a sacrifice fly for the last run, and the Astros defeated the Orcutt National Dodgers 14-4 for the Orcutt Little League Major Division championship.
The game at Joe Nightingale Elementary School, Orcutt American's home site, was called after four innings because of the 10-run rule. Asistan scored on Majewski's one-out fly to left field, giving the Astros their 10-run margin for the win.
"I'm excited to be playing in the (Santa Maria Valley) Major Division championship game," Majewski said afterward.
The Major Division is for boys 10, 11 and 12 years old.
The Astros will play the Santa Maria City champion Northside Royals at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Simas Park, Santa Maria Southside Little League's home site, for the Santa Maria Valley championship.
The opening ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. Monday at Simas Park. The 1969 Northside Major Division All-Star team, which came within a game of making the Little League World Series that year, will be honored during the ceremony.
Astros coach Jerome Harney said Majewski has been his team's No. 1 pitcher this year.
"I play other positions, but pitching is my favorite one," said Majewski.
The Astros scored three runs in the bottom of the first then broke the game open with a 10-run second inning. The Astros' first five batters in the second, Ashton Bluem, Asistan, Jackie McMillan, Dylan Lambert and Majewski, all reached base via a base hit.
The first four batters singled. Majewski doubled in a run for the third of his four RBI on the day.
The Astros sent 15 batters to the plate in the second.
Six Astros had at least one of the victors' 11 hits, and six, including back-up Nathan Villalvos who singled in two runs the second, had at least one RBI.
Majewski and Ryan Aparicio drove in four runs each.
"Our team has been very balanced all year, not only up and down the lineup and hitting, but also when it comes to pitching and defense," said Harney.
Val Curiel singled home a run for the Dodgers in the third inning, and back-up Eddie Barreras singled in two more in the fourth to temporarily extend the game for the Orcutt National squad.
Asistan had three hits for the Astros, and Bluem, Lambert and Majewski all had two. Majewski doubled twice.
Tim Devan finished with two hits for the Dodgers.
Minor Division
Orcutt National Diamondbacks 7, Orcutt American Red Sox 6
Barrett Letters drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth to force in the winning run, and Zander Anderson pitched a scoreless sixth to preserve the win as the D’backs won the Orcutt Little League Minor Division title.
The D’backs will play the Northside Athletics, the Santa Maria City Minor Division champs, for the Santa Maria Valley title at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Simas Park.