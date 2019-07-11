The Santa Maria-based One Way Water Polo program offers both masters and youth water polo to anyone interested in playing.
No experience is necessary. The first two visits to the program are free, and scholarships are available to those who qualify.
The new Sunday hours have masters from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and youth, ages 7 through 14, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
One Way Water Polo Club offers both beginning water polo and more advanced competitive league play for 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under.
Practices take place at Paul Nelson Pool in Santa Maria.
For more information, contact Charlie Bell at 805-878-1285 or www.onewaywaterpolo.com.
The One Way Water Polo club has been an established area sports program for awhile. Local coaches Charlie Bell and Rob Knight started the club…