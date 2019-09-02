Registration for the Lompoc Recreation Division’s girls and boys youth basketball leagues will begin Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The leagues are open to boys and girls ages 4 years old through eighth grade. The leagues emphasize learning rather than competition, with participants being taught the basic fundamentals of basketball. Practices and games will be held Mondays through Saturdays, with practices slated to begin the week of Oct. 28.
The cost for early registration, running Sept. 3 through 20, is $120 for Lompoc residents and $144 for nonresidents. Late registration, beginning Sept. 21, will be $140 for Lompoc residents and $168 for nonresidents. Those fees include a T-shirt and $60 in reimbursable raffle tickets to win prizes. Sibling discounts are offered.
Registrations will be accepted at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. For more information, visit the center or contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.