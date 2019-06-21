Kyle Milner hit a grand slam and Santa Maria Northside completed its run through the losers' bracket by beating Santa Maria Westside 11-2 on field three at Nipomo Regional Park Friday night to win the Little League District 65 9-10-11-year-olds Tournament championship.
Northside forced a deciding game by defeating Westside Thursday night. The tourney was a double elimination one.
Northside starter Jayson Rodriguez and reliever Julius Medina combined on a two-hitter. Rodriguez gave up two hits in his 5 2/3 innings of work. Medina got a strikeout for the last out.
Julius and Jordan Medina both tripled in Northside's eight-hit attack, and Jordan Medina drove in two runs. Julius Medina had two hits.
Seven Northside players had at least one hit.
Jonah Lopez and Robert Becerra had a hit apiece for Westside. Northside advanced to the sectional tournament which will run July 13-18.
Babe Ruth 14U Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament
The Five Cities squad will host the Babe Ruth 14U Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament, which will take place July 22-27.
The tourney is a double elimination one.
Games July 22-26 will take place at the Soto Sports Complex in Arroyo Grande. The championship round will take place July 27 at Cal Poly's Baggett Stadium.
The championship round will begin at 10 a.m. that day. if necessary, there will be a 1 p.m. game (or the start will be approximately 30 minutes after the finish of the 10 a.m. game) to determine the tournament champion.
The tournament winner will advance to the Babe Ruth World Series.
Five Cities earned the right to host the tournament because its 13U team won the Babe Ruth World Series in 2018, earning the first Babe Ruth World Series championship ever for a Central Coast team.
Tournament teams include Five Cities, Central California, Arizona, Utah North, Northern California, Utah South, Hawaii, Southern California No. 2, Nevada and Southern California No. 1.
Five Cites will play Utah South at 7 p.m. July 22 in the first round. Other first-round games that day will include Central California vs. Arizona at 10 a.m., Utah North vs. Northern California at 1 p.m., and Hawaii against Southern California No. 2 at 4 p.m.
So Cal No. 1 and Nevada received first-round byes.
Central Coast Aztecs win title
The Central Coast Aztecs 18U girls soccer team won the championship in its age group at at the 2019 US Youth Soccer Far West President's Cup.
The tournament took place June 11-16 in Norco.
The Aztecs went 4-0-1 in the tourney and edged the Colorado-based Broomfield Blast SC 1-0 to win the championship.
The Aztecs played the Blast to a scoreless draw in the locals' tournament opener. The locals then defeated the Utah-based La Rocha S Girls 01 EJ 4-1 and the Mt. Diablo Heat 2-0 before nipping the Anaheim-based OC Surf 4-3 in the semifinals.
Aztecs Roster members include midfielders Alissa Castro, Hayde Galiardo, Araneg Leon, Kelly Lynch, Mia Santana, Sophia Scheler, Brooke Stewart and Annette Vargas.
The forwards are Yvette Abundiz, Paola Diaz, Haley Obenshain and Jazmin Zarate. The defenders are Jessica Gil, Alexandra Little, Mecaelea Lopez, Kylie Lopez, Alison Magni and Reyna Ramirez. The goalkeepers are Megan Lynch and Sara Rodriguez.
Cristian Alvarez is the coach. Manuel Castro is the assistant coach, and Cherie Santana is the team manager.
The Aztecs will compete at the 2019 Youth Soccer National President's Cup which will take place July 10-14 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
The team has established a gofundme page for its trip to the nationals:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/qy89a-help-send-the-cc-aztecs-girls-to-nationals?teamInvite=Jf8xZ8PDt6OnyXAjUN7hRVGuVAKN6wVMo30Rdkc6PSK2hufnLxOpoumfMl0vBejG
Outlaws open workouts
The Outlaws, a locally-based club baseball program, is continuing to hold open workouts at 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. Joseph High School's Dave Brunell Field.
All baseball players who did not turn 18 before May 1 of 2019 are eligible. Text Jimmy Melena at 1-805-714-6018 for more information.