Santa Maria Northside Little League Royals coach Aaron Rice's squad will play for the Santa Maria Valley Major Division Championship Monday.
He has seen a lot of the players for his team's opponents, the Orcutt American Little League Astros, before.
"A lot of those players (for the Astros) play for my travel ball team," Rice said after his Royals defeated the Westside Red Sox 10-0 at Oakley Park, Westside's home site, Saturday for the Santa Maria City Major Division title.
The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule. Josh Castillo grounded a sharp one-out single to left field in the bottom of the fifth, scoring David Cortez and giving the designated home team (by virtue of a coin flip) its last run and its 10-run margin for the victory.
"We've been wondering all season what it might be like to play the Astros for the championship, and now we'll get the chance," said Rice.
The Valley Major Division championship game will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Simas Park, Santa Maria Southside's home site.
The opening ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. at Simas Park. The 1969 Northside Major Division All-Star team, which came within one game of making the Little League World Series that year, will be honored at the ceremony.
The ball Castillo smacked for the game-clinching hit "was a fastball," Castillo, 11, said.
"I'm exciting to be playing for the (Santa Mara Valley) Major Division championship."
Royals pitchers Jordan Medina, Julius Medina and James Fakoury, combined on a two-hitter.
Jordan Medina, the starter, gave up one hit. He pitched into the third inning. Julius Medina gave up no hits and Fakoury, in the fifth, gave up one.
After he yielded the one-out single in the fifth, Fakoury struck out the next two batters.
Jordan Medina singled in Cortez in the first for the first run of the game. The Royals scored three unearned runs in the second.
The Medinas, Jordan and then Julius, jump-started the Royals' five-run third with back-to-back triples to start the inning.
The Royals finished with 13 hits, and eight Royals had at least one.
Cortez, the lead-off batter, had three hits. Fakoury, Jordan Medina and Joseph Torres, the No. 9 hitter, all had two.
"We're usually strong at one, two and three in the (hitting) lineup," said Rice. "Today, you saw what our bottom hitters, including No. 9, did."
Rice said that some of his current players took their lumps before the team's banner year this season.
"We drafted young, and for two or three years we got our butts kicked," said Rice.
"I told our players and parents to be patient, we got seven new (players), and you see what happened."
Mark Andrade, in the second inning, and Noah Lopez, in the sixth, singled for the Red Sox.
Minor Division
Northside Athletics 21, Westside Astros 19
Northside catcher Gael Miranda caught a runner stealing second for the last out, and the Athletics hung on to win the Santa Maria City Minor Division title at Oakley Park.
The Astros scored 12 runs after trailing 21-7 to start the bottom of the sixth inning, their last at-bat.
Adrian Rice, David Mata, Nicholas Ceja and Junior Medina all had two hits for the A's.
The Athletics will play the Orcutt National Diamondbacks, the Orcutt Minor Division champions, at 5:30 p.m. at Simas Park for the Santa Maria Valley Minor Division title.
The opening ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. at Simas Park.