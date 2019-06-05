Aaron Rice, the manager of the Northside Royals, came into the season hoping and praying for six wins.
His players have given him much more than that.
The Royals eased past the Southside Braves 6-2 on Wednesday night, moving into the Santa Maria Elks City championship game.
The Royals will play the Westside Red Sox Saturday at 2 p.m. at Oakley Park, Westside's home site. The winner of that game will play for the Elks Valley championship on Monday. Orcutt American and Orcutt National will play in another valley playoff game Saturday morning at 10 at Joe Nightengale.
"In 2017, we won two games. The year after that we won three games," Rice said after his Royals beat the Braves. "I was drafting young and we had a really good team that was close to winning a lot of games but we only won three. So coming into this season I felt that if we could win six games I would be happy. We pretty much lost the whole team from last year--we only have four returning kids.
"But I knew we had a good nucleus."
So now the Royals are one win away from the city title and a pair of victories from being crowned as the top Little League team in the Santa Maria Valley.
The Royals out-hit the Braves 5-3 as the Royals played error-free baseball Wednesday in a game played at Oakley Park. The Braves committed just one error in the game.
Andrew Rice, the manager's son, went 2-for-3. David Cortez drove in two runs for the Royals.
Josh Castillo started on the mound for Northside and went 4 1/3 innings. Castillo got a big strikeout to strand runners on second and third and end the fourth inning after Isaiah Estrella nearly hit a ball out.
Julius Medina relieved Castillo in the fifth and pitched well for the Royals. Julius Medina closed out the game with a strikeout to end it.
Estrella smashed a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning for the Braves' only runs. Estrella went 2-for-3.
Rice, the Royals' manager, said he's used four pitchers throughout the season and will have all his primary arms ready for Saturday's game against Westside.
"That's the key, that we'll have everyone available," Rice said. "We didn't max anybody. In baseball, I don't care if you have 10 home runs hitters, pitching is what wins you games."
Minors Division
Northside A's 16, Southside Giants 3
The A's roared past the Giants to move into the Santa Maria City Minors Division championship game.
The game was neck-and-neck early on, but the A's struck in the third inning to take 5-3 lead and never looked back, scoring 10 straight runs at one point.