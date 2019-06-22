With his squad down a run and coming to bat in the top of the sixth, Orcutt National coach Chris Bormes had some simple words for his players.
"We'd had seven strikeouts in five innings, and I just told them, 'Make contact, put the ball in play and good things will happen,'" Bormes said.
His players responded, and good things happened for them. Orcutt National scored two runs in the top of the sixth, reliever Peyton Ortiz worked a 1-2-3 bottom sixth, and Orcutt National edged Village Hills 5-4 Saturday in the first round of the District 65 Little League 10-11-12-year-olds Tournament on field two at Johns-Manville Park in Lompoc.
Austin Regan and Gunner Morning hit consecutive one-out singles and eventually came home on one-out ground balls, by Connor Chanley and then Ezra Ornelas. Both balls were mis-played, but Regan would have scored anyway since the only play on the Chanley grounder would have been to first and there was only one out.
"Put the ball in play, put pressure on," said Bormes. "I was just real impressed with the way these kids came back. It would have been easy to fold up the tents when they were down.
"Village Hills is a good team. That big kid (Village Hills starting pitcher Thomas Kiesling) really threw the ball hard." Kiesling went into the fifth inning for Village Hills.
Atascadero defeated Arroyo Grande Valley 12-1 in five innings on field one at Johns-Manville in the other 4 p.m. Saturday game in the double elimination tournament.
At press time, Santa Maria Northside was playing Orcutt American, and Nipomo was playing Coast Little League in 7 p.m. Saturday first-round games in the 10-team tournament.
Orcutt National and Atascadero moved into the winner's bracket. Orcutt National will face Lompoc at 1 p.m. Sunday on field one. Atascadero will take on Santa Maria Southside at 10 a.m. Sunday on field two.
Village Hills will play the Orcutt American-Santa Maria Northside loser at 4 p.m. Sunday on field two in an elimination game. Arroyo Grande Valley will play the Nipomo-Coast Little League loser in another elimination game, at 7 p.m. Sunday on field one.
Orcutt National right fielder Hadrian Roman aided his team by throwing out a runner at the plate in the fifth inning.
"Hadrian wasn't on my team during the regular season, but I know he's one of the best outfielders we have," said Bormes.
"He has a lot of speed, a big arm and he gets a good jump on the ball."
The momentum see-sawed. Orcutt National scored first on a bases-loaded walk in the first. Village Hills went ahead 2-1 on an Aiden Parr RBI single in the second.
Gabe Barraza lengthened the Village Hills lead to 3-1 when he singled in a run in the third. Orcutt National tied the game on a ground out and a wild pitch in the top of the fourth, but Village Hills went back ahead when Blake Gregory singled in a run in the bottom fourth.
Village Hills out-hit Orcutt National 8-7. Parr, Gregory and Barraza had two hits apiece for Village Hills. Chanley had two for Orcutt National.