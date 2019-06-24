The Santa Maria Northside is still alive. So is Orcutt National.
The Northside squad bounced back from an early deficit to handily eliminate Atascadero 11-5 in the District 65 10-11-12-year-old Tournament being held at Lompoc's Johns-Manville Park.
Atascadero scored twice in the top of the first inning, but Northside responded with a run of its own in the bottom half of the inning.
Atascadero expanded its lead to 3-1 with another score in the second. Northside then took its first lead, scoring four runs in the second.
Northside later added four runs in the fifth inning to put the game out of reach.
Northside lead-off batter Daniel Salgado went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Salgado also scored twice.
Thomas Zepeda homered and drove in three runs for Northside. Julien Diaz-Resendez went 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Andru Angulo scored twice for the victors.
Reid Gearhart and Ullesses Kaul each had two hits for Atascadero, which committed four errors in the loss.
Northside advances in the tournament by staving off elimination on Monday night. It started the District 65 Tournament Saturday night with a 1-0 loss to Orcutt American, which used a shutout from pitcher Noah Farris, who allowed just two hits in the win.
Atascadero started the double-elimination tournament with a 12-1 win over Arroyo Grande on Saturday. It then lost 7-4 to Santa Maria Southside on Sunday before falling to Northside Monday night.
Northside will play in another elimination game on Wednesday. Northside will play the Lompoc-Nipomo winner. Lompoc and Nipomo play Tuesday night.
Lompoc started its District 65 Tournament with a 3-1 win over Orcutt National on Sunday. Nipomo defeated Coast Little League 1-0 on Saturday. Coast was then eliminated by Arroyo Grande 5-4 on Sunday.
Arroyo Grande was then eliminated by Orcutt National Monday night with a 9-4 loss.
Orcutt National 9, Arroyo Grande 4
In ON's win Monday, the Orcutt squad pulled away with a five-run fourth inning.
Gunner Morinini walked three times and scored two runs. He also drove in a run. Connor Chanley and Ezra Ornelas each drove in two runs for Orcutt National.
Jon Bormes had three RBIs and scored a run. Bormes had a triple.
Morinini started the game and went 2 1/3 innings, striking out five batters.
Maddox Hageman closed out the game with two innings of relief pitching, striking out three batters.
For Arroyo Grande, Jordan Bottini went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Hunter Bottini also drove in a run for A.G.
On Tuesday, Orcutt American is scheduled to play Southside in a 6 p.m. game. Both teams are undefeated in District 65 play. Lompoc and Nipomo are also scheduled to play at 6 p.m. at JM Park in Lompoc.