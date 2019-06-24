The title game has one representative for the District 6 tournament’s championship game for the 13-year-old division.
And Orcutt needed eight innings, plus a late seventh inning rally, to get there.
Down 6-3, the Orcutt All-Stars scored four unanswered runs to clinch the thrilling 7-6 victory at Elks Field underneath a chilly Monday evening sky at Elks Field.
Jack Stollberg sealed the Orcutt comeback with a solo blast toward right field that lured courtesy runner Anthony Barrios home, breaking the 6-6 tie in the bottom of the eighth and putting the blue-clad Orcutt in the title game set for Wednesday afternoon at noon.
It was Stollberg who helped ignite Orcutt’s rally.
Stollberg slid home and was originally called out by the home plate umpire. But after a discussion, the call was reversed and Stollberg was ruled safe. Tobin Thomas then came on to send two of his teammates home on his single RBI, tying things up at 6-6.
The tournament contest had the makings of a potential low-scoring game, as Barrios and Santa Maria’s Estevan Fonseca got into an early pitcher’s duel.
Barrios began the top of the first by fanning one batter, forcing the foul out and forcing the ground out. Fonseca returned the favor for the red-clad Santa Maria All-Stars by producing two ground outs and one strikeout.
Chris Saucedo went on to break the scoreless tie in the top of the third, as the Santa Maria All-Star drove Chris Giddings home off of his single RBI for the game’s first score. Stollberg would get Orcutt to retaliate by pounding his ground ball RBI that lured Barrios to home plate, tying it at 1-1.
Both pitchers forced multiple groundball outs and combined for six strikeouts for the first five innings. Jayden Cervantes went on to relieve Barrios during the top of the fifth inning.
Between the first and the top of the sixth inning, both teams only combined for three runs as Santa Maria led 2-1. But in the bottom of the sixth, Logan Halsell smashed a triple to right field that took a few bounces to the Elks Field fence, breaking the 2-2 tie by bringing Andrew Stollberg home.
Santa Maria, however, was far from finished.
Elias Giddings, Santa Maria’s lead-off hitter at the start of the game, sent the ball flying to center field for his single RBI to tie things up at 3-3. Saucedo then drove Ruben Guzman home to put SM back up 4-3. Andrew Sandoval and Matt Herrera helped end the inning with back-to-back single RBIs that gave Santa Maria a 6-3 lead.
But Orcutt ended the game with its four-run rally – and will now await the winner of Tuesday’s Lompoc-Santa Maria battle set for Tuesday at noon inside Elks Field.
After celebrating a championship win with his Lompoc Babe Ruth baseball team Sunday, coach and equipment manager Dave McNamee is ready to hang up his bat bag after 40 years of service. “My days of carrying equipment are over with,” said McNamee, 60, after guiding his team, the Lompoc Elks, to a title on Sunday. "It's time to fill some bucket list items."