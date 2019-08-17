All-American Elite wrestler Joseph Toscano dislocated his elbow earlier this year. Earlier this month, Toscano became an age group Triple Crown national champion.
Toscano and teammate Saul Paz won at the D-Day on the Midway Tournament in San Diego. The tourney took place Aug. 1-3. Toscano wrestled at 88 pounds in the 12-and-under age division. Toscano wrestled at 82 pounds in the 10-and-under age division.
Rocky Mountain Nationals (RMN) sponsored the event, which took pace at the USS Midway Museum on Broadway Pier in San Diego.
Earlier this year, Toscano won at the Monster Match Nationals in Denver and the USA Nationals in Las Vegas. The win at the D-Day on the Midway event capped the Triple Crown for the All-American Elite wrestler.
Paz won his age group championship match 2-0 to earn the title at the D-Day on the Midway tourney. He has been wrestling with All-American Elite four years and is a two-time California state champion.
Toscano dislocated his elbow two weeks after winning at the Monster Match Nationals. He missed six months of wrestling then underwent physical therapy.
He moved up two weight classes, from 78 to 90 pounds, at the California State Tournament, his first tournament competition since his injury. Toscano medalled there.
All-American Elite's Jacob Correa went 9-1 at the D-Day on the Midway event and helped the squad to a second-place finish.
"I was impressed with their high level of wrestling," All-American Elite coach Anthony Dakuras said in a team-issued press release. "They pulled off every trick in the book.
"These kids practice hard, learn fast and have a great attitude," said Dakuras. "I'm really happy with the results."