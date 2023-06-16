UPDATE: The event has been postponed and moved to another date, yet to be determined.
A youth boxing event is slated to be held at the Minami Community Center in Santa Maria on Saturday.
Weigh-ins are from 9-10:30 a.m. and the bouts are slated to begin at 1 p.m. The event is organized by the Balderas School of Boxing, run by Zenon and David Balderas.
A stable of six fighters from John Leo Dato's Boxing Academy are scheduled to appear.
The Minami Center is located at 600 W. Enos Street. The event is sanctioned by USA Boxing. Tickets will be available at the door.
