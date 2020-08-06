You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's it like to work the PGA Championship this week? Arroyo Grande native Robbie Silva breaks it down.
top story

What's it like to work the PGA Championship this week? Arroyo Grande native Robbie Silva breaks it down.

Robbie Silva's dream job is any work involving sports.

Silva is certainly living his dream.

The former Arroyo Grande High baseball standout works at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. The iconic municipal course owned by the City of San Francisco just so happens to be hosting the world's top golfers this week and Silva just so happens to be inside the 'players bubble' at the PGA Championship.

The PGA is the first major of the year and the first-ever major to be held without fans, effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Silva has worked at Harding Park for nearly two years. He started there when he was attending San Francisco State. Silva played baseball and football at Arroyo Grande High, then played baseball at Cuesta. He transferred to SFSU to play baseball there, but didn't make the team. 

So Silva has found other ways to get his sports fix. In addition to working at Harding Park, Silva has worked for the Oakland Athletics and Golden State Warriors. 

Silva has spent this week rubbing elbows (from a distance of course) with the top golfers in the world, wrangling golf balls while Tiger Woods works his short game or fetching Bryson DeChambeau's driver from outside the bubble at Harding Park.

"When Tiger Woods was walking to the short game area, I was there moving the balls out of the way and that whole environment just changed," Silva said of Woods' presence. "On Monday morning, when I saw Rory McIroy all alone on the range at 8 a.m., it really hit me that we're hosting the PGA." 

Silva is an Outside Operations Supervisor at the course and typically works mornings from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. He juggles a wide-range of responsibilities at the course, whether it's managing the golf carts and monitoring the driving range or working with golfers when the course is open to the public. This week, Silva has been tasked with making sure the players have everything they need to prepare for the tournament. 

One such task: There are 13 different golf balls used by the players and top pros only strike their specific brand of golf ball. So Silva and his team sort all the various golf balls from the range to make sure a golfer is only hitting their preferred ball. Silva has basically memorized which pro uses which ball.

"It's tedious work but it’s such a big difference to these players," Silva said. "It's a big deal what we’re doing on the daily working with these players, whether it's in distribution or working with vendors dealing with the players' clubs."

Silva said the course shut down in March amid the coronavirus pandemic and he came back home to the Central Coast for a month and a half. The course then reopened in May before it closed down late last month to prepare for the PGA Championship. Harding Park was originally scheduled to host the tournament in mid-May, but it was postponed amid the pandemic. 

"Personally, I was ready to go back (to work). I loved being home, but once Harding opened I was ready to go back," Silva said. 

Silva said he's required to wear a mask at the course and personnel and volunteers are required to have various levels of clearance to move about inside the bubble. He was required to take a COVID test to return to work and the players are tested daily with their results returning within an hour. 

Silva, who lives in Daly City, worked with the Golden State Warriors and Oakland Athletics while also working at Harding Park. Silva was a Game Experience Associate with the Warriors, working with them this season as they moved from Oracle Arena in Oakland to the Chase Center in San Francisco. Silva would work with high-end clients or talent during games and wants to continue working in the sports industry. 

"Having that connection with sports and playing sports is my whole life," Silva said, adding there were days he'd work at the golf course from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. then ride the BART to work a shift at the Oakland Coliseum.

"That was the grind and I loved it," he said. Silva hasn't worked with the Warriors or A's amid the pandemic as there are no games or no fans at games. 

"I miss being there dearly," he said. "I miss seeing my coworkers, the 45-minute BART ride and all the crazy things you see at night going from Oakland to Daly City."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News