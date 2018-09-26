Week Six
Mountain League
Arroyo Grande (5-1) at St. Joseph (4-2).
Where: Jay Will Stadium, St. Joseph High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: None.
Arroyo Grande outlook: The Eagles have won four straight. Between them backs Caleb Tomasin and James Gilmet, and QB Kadin Byrne average 241 yards a game rushing. Tomasin averages just over 100 yards an outing, Gilmet, the team's leading rusher, seems to be coming back into form after missing two games because of an injury. LBs Elijah Castro and Russell Ferrall help lead the defense. The Eagles have given up just 91 points this year.
St. Joseph outlook: No stats are available for the Knights, who are coming off a tough 24-21 loss at traditional nemesis Lompoc. The offense has out-performed the defense. Devin Guggia is a productive RB, and Trevor Cole leads a capable receiver corps for QB Chase Artopoeus.
How the game shapes up: St. Joseph's defense has not fared well against the run this year. That doesn't bode well for the Knights against a strong Eagles ground game.
Paso Robles (2-4, 0-0) at Righetti (5-1, 0-0).
Where: Warrior Stadium, Righetti High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: www.voiceofpaso.com.
Paso Robles outlook: Quarterback Hunter Barnhart joined the team at the start of the league season last year, and the Bearcats went 4-0 to win the PAC 5 League in the league's last year before Paso Robles and Righetti both moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section. This year, Barnhart is 5-for-5 for 72 yards in the two games in which stats are listed for him. Cris Smith seems to be developing into the go-to back the Bearcats seem to have every year. He's averaging 58 yards a game and has gone over 100 yards twice. The Bearcats have given up a lot of points, 189.
Righetti outlook: No one has really slowed down the Warriors' offense in general, and their running game in particular, yet. Adan Solis, Kidsasi Nepa and Isaiah Gayfield average 268 yards a game rushing beaten them, and Solis has already run for 874 yards and 11 TDs on the year. The Warriors have two capable passers in QBs Brandon Giddings and Logan Mortensen. The two average about 136 yards a game passing when they both play. The defense has had its struggles, but the unit showed pretty well against a decent offense in a 34-14 win over Dos Pueblos last week. This game is Righetti's Homecoming.
How the game shapes up: If Righetti's offense has its typically productive outing, that should be enough for a happy Homecoming outcome for the Warriors.
Ocean League
Nipomo (3-2, 0-0) at Santa Maria (2-3, 0-0).
Where: Ralph Baldiviez Stadium, Santa Maria.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: None.
Nipomo outlook: As he did last year, junior QB Brayden Groshart is picking up steam with his passing game as the season has gone. He's thrown seven TD passes now, and five interceptions. The Titans don't have any RBs with flashy numbers, but they have several solid ones. Nipomo averages 184 yards a game on the ground. Freshman Nate Reese (36 yards a game in receptions) leads the receivers. The defense has given up a total of 79 points in its last two games.
Santa Maria outlook: Like the Titans, the Saints are coming off a bye week. They took a 56-15 loss from a solid Visalia Mt. Whitney club at home in their last appearance. Santa Maria doesn't throw much. The Saints' offense goes mainly as QB Dominic Martinez (136 rushing yards a game) and Sammy Herrera (106 a game) go on the ground. Herrera did have a 99 yard kickoff return for a score against Mt. Whitney. Kenny Dato has been a solid secondary back. He averages 50 yards a game rushing. The Santa Maria defense has had a hard time.
How the game shapes up: Both defenses took a pounding in their most recent outing, but the Saints figure to have a hard time stopping the Titans from scoring enough to win.
Pioneer Valley (2-3, 0-0) at San Luis Obispo (4-1, 0-0).
Where: Frank Holt Field, San Luis Obispo High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: ESPN 1280.
Pioneer Valley outlook: The Panthers' 'Fly' offense is geared toward the run and Michael Bourbon (73 yards a game) leads Pioneer Valley's rusher. QB Jayson Garcia is also a dangerous runner. The status for kicker Edgar Zacarias for tonight is unknown after he suffered an injury to his non-kicking leg against Atascadero in the first half last week. Zacarias is one of the best kickers in the area. DB Steven Fuerte helps lead the defense.
San Luis Obispo outlook: The Tigers look like the most improved team in the area. Their offense relies a lot on the arm and legs of QB Emilio Corona. Corona, at 109 yards a game, is the team's leading rusher. Anthony Arroyo is at 95 yards a game, and Wyatt Engdahl is at 65. The defense has been solid at times, leaky at others.
How the game shapes up: Both defenses will face a stiff challenge against the opposition's run game. If Zacarias can't go tonight, the Panthers are in big trouble. They regularly can count on his booming kickoffs to make the opposing offense start at its 20.
Channel League
Santa Ynez (3-2, 0-0) at Lompoc (3-2, 0-0), 7 p.m.
Where: Huyck Stadium, Lompoc.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: KPEG 100.9 FM, KUHL 1440 AM/106.3 FM.
Santa Ynez outlook: With OLB's Vinny Vaca and Alex Lammers helping to lead the charge, the Pirates' defense has been the most consistently effective part of the Santa Ynez package. The Pirates have one of the top backs in the area, Cash Transeth who is averaging 124 yards a rush. Santa Ynez averages a decent 137 yards a game through the air. Jasper Kadlec, at 48 yards a game in receptions, leads the receivers.
Lompoc outlook: No statistics for the Braves were available. Like Santa Ynez, the perennial Los Padres League powerhouse is starting its first year in the revamped Channel League. QB Cameron Iribarren has emerged as a tough runner to bring down. The Braves' characteristically tough defense has gained momentum recently. LB Leondre Coleman and NG Juan Deluna help lead the unit.
How the game shapes up: Two teams with strong defenses will go at it. The teams have a lot of similarities. The squad which posseses the ball the longest figures to win the game. Neither team seems likely to win (or lose, if one prefers to look at it that way) via the quick strike.
Cabrillo (0-5, 0-0) at Dos Pueblos (3-2, 0-0).
Where: San Marcos High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: None.
Cabrillo outlook: The Conquistadores have hard a hard time this year, often not staying out of their own way enough to give themselves a real chance. Team leaders include Tito Miza (345 of the team's 375 rushing yards), MLBs Patrick Durham and Spencer Cothran and CB Kurt Newberry.
Dos Pueblos outlook: The Chargers rely mainly on their running game. Eric Lopez and David Leon average 100 yards a game on the ground combined, and the team averages 204 yards a game rushing. The passing game is not much to speak of. The Chargers have scored 112 points this year and given up 138.
How the game shapes up: The Conquistadores figure to need to upgrade their game a few notches to have a chance.
Other games: Ocean League: Morro Bay (1-4, 0-0) at Templeton (1-4, 0-0), 7 p.m. Broadcast: KPRL 1230 AM. Channel League: San Marcos (1-4, 0-0) at Santa Barbara (3-2, 0-0), 7 p.m., Santa Barbara City College. No radio. Camino League: Simi Valley Grace Brethren (4-2, 0-0) at Bishop Diego (3-3, 0-0), 7:30 p.m., Santa Barbara City College, Saturday. No radio. Eight-man, Central Sierra League: Orcutt Academy (4-1, 2-0) at Lemoore Kings Christian (2-3, 1-1), 7 p.m. Mission Prep (5-0, 2-0) at Lebec Frazier Mountain (1-4, 0-2), 7 p.m. Coast Valley League: Cuyama Valley (0-3, 0-0) at Valley Christian Academy (2-2, 0-0), 7 p.m.