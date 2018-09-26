It took the Nipomo girls water polo team less than 15 seconds get on the board against Pioneer Valley Wednesday.
Meghan Abbott scored at the 6:47 mark of the first quarter, and the Titans (12-3, 4-0) rolled to a 15-1 Ocean League win over the over-matched Panthers (0-5, 0-4) at the Pioneer Valley pool.
The Titans scored on their first four possessions. Kendall Diaz took a good pass from Carly Billinger and scored for Nipomo's second goal, Billinger scored the third and Claire Wellencamp, on a sharp pass from Billinger, put in the fourth.
"I think it went good," for his team, Nipomo coach Kurt Lindgren said afterward.
"Pioneer Valley's building, and that's good to see. But I thought our girls executed the things we were trying really well."
Billinger applied steady pressure on defense in the first half, several more Titans helped out in that department in the second and the Panthers simply had trouble getting off passes.
Alyssa Cuevas' play was a bright spot for Pioneer Valley. She scored the Panthers' goal at the 2:05 mark in the first quarter and was the star of the Pioneer Valley defense.
Cuevas applied tough pressure in the two-meter area and in other spots in the pool, and she made numerous steals.
Billinger and Stephanie Fregoso both wound up with three goals for Nipomo. Nine Titans scored.
Abbott and Adryna Hernandez scored twice for the Titans. Diaz, Wellencamp, Melrose Araujo,, Sophia Olivo and Emely Acosta all scored once.
Acosta was Nipomo's starting goalkeeper.
"I moved her to the field (late) to give her some experience in that area," said Lindgren.
Pioneer Valley will play at 4 p.m. next Wednesday at Morro Bay in an Ocean League game. Nipomo will play at Atascadero in a non-league game at the same time.