The Michael Lee era has gotten off to a fast 7-2 start for Cabrillo girls water polo.
The Conquistadores rolled to the 18-5 win over rival Lompoc at the Lompoc Aquatic Center on Tuesday – and a game that became the first-ever Channel League girls water polo contest for both schools.
Cabrillo jumped to the early 8-1 lead in the first quarter behind goals from Katie Hunt, Kaiya Ogan, Gretchen Von Protz and Kierah James. CHS eventually took a 10-3 lead into the half with goals coming from the arms of Jamie Anderson and Ashlyn Wiswall.
The head coach Lee, a 2002 graduate of Cabrillo, calls this group an experienced and fun group to coach.
“I think we’ve got a good core of returning players that have a lot of experience and are doing a good job of playing together,” Lee said. “They’ve bonded very well, they always support each other and they’re always picking each other up. I think we can see that in the pool.”
Ashley Valle helped set the tone for CHS in the third with her hat trick of three goals. Valle, Anderson and Ogan each finished with three goals apiece.
Delena Hernandez scored twice for LHS. Also scoring for the Braves were Alyssa Nava, Jenny Gonzalez and Taylor Vouholt.
Lompoc goes to Santa Barbara on Thursday for a 3:15 p.m. league game. Cabrillo will head to the Agoura High Tournament on Friday.