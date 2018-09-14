Wow. Y'all voted nearly 3,000 times last week.
About 1,250 of those were for one player.
Righetti made it 4 for 4 on Player of the Week votes, with running back Isaiah Gayfield taking in 1,248 votes across all three of our sites. That was enough to edge out Arroyo Grande QB Kadin Byrne, who totaled 899 votes this week.
St. Joseph's Trevor Cole had a total of 187 votes and Jayson Garcia, Pioneer Valley's QB, wasn't too far behind with a total of 164.
Righetti has won all four of these contests and might do it again next week, coming off its 42-12 win at Soledad on Friday.
Adan Solis won for Week Zero, Jake Steels took the honor in Week One and Caleb Thomas was the Week Three winner.
Cole should be in the running again after his three-touchdown night. Check back Monday to see the Week Four nominees or send an email if you have a nominee for this past week of games.