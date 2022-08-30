Vote on all three of our websites. The total number of votes on all three sits will be combined to determine this week's winner.
There wasn't a superabundant amount of Player of the Week worthy performances on Aug. 26.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Vote on all three of our websites. The total number of votes on all three sits will be combined to determine this week's winner.
There wasn't a superabundant amount of Player of the Week worthy performances on Aug. 26.
There was, however, a handful of eye-popping individual showings.
Lompoc, Cabrillo and St. Joseph each have two candidates this week. These six have helped their teams get off to 2-0 starts on the season.
St. Joseph's Darian Mensah linked up with teammate Collin Fasse on four touchdowns in last Friday's 38-7 win over Bakersfield Christian.
Lompoc's Cavin Ross and Nelson Maldonado did the same in a 54-7 win over Pioneer Valley.
Jude Anderson and Carson Heath teamed up for Cabrillo's defense in a 13-6 win over Nipomo.
Those are the six candidates for Player of the Week.
Nelson Maldonado, Lompoc WR
Maldonado is one of the top players on the Central Coast and he's also quite underrated. Maldonado caught six passes for 108 yards and four touchdowns in the win over Pioneer Valley. He also had a 37-yard punt return. He has 10 catches for 178 yards and five touchdowns in two games.
Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB
Cavin Ross has already been nominated twice this season and the senior signal-caller had one of those games every quarterback dreams of. Namely, he had more touchdowns than incompletions against the Panthers. Ross went 13 for 17 for 299 yards and six touchdowns.
This season, Ross has completed 27 of 34 passes for 688 yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception.
Collin Fasse, St. Joseph WR
Fasse caught all four of his touchdowns in the first half of last Friday's win over Bakersfield Christian. The 6-foot junior was always open against a solid Bakersfield Christian team that was coming off a thrashing of Mission Prep.
"He did an exceptional job and that's exactly what I expect from him," St. Joseph coach Pepe Villaseñor said of Fasse. "I saw his development from last year and it was clear his output didn't match his talent. I knew he was going to do this. Now, what needs to happen is that other young men need to step up because our opponents are going to take notice."
Darian Mensah, St. Joseph QB
Mensah has had an up-and-down start to the season but has proven consistently that he can step up when it matters most. He had the game-winning touchdown run in the final seconds against Palos Verdes and then last week, needing a big bounce-back game after throwing multiple INTs against Palos Verdes, came through against a good Bakersfield Christian team, throwing four first-half touchdowns to Fasse.
Mensah was quick and decisive with his throws and his accuracy really shined in last week's win.
Carson Heath, Cabrillo DB
The first four candidates were unstoppable on offense. The next two did most of their damage on defense.
Heath had one of two Cabrillo fumble returns for touchdowns in the 13-6 win over Nipomo, putting the Conqs at 2-0 on the season.
Heath returned his 85 yards for a score. He also had three tackles and Cabrillo's lone sack. Heath had three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, in the season-opening win over Nordhoff.
Jude Anderson, Cabrillo DB/WR
Anderson led Cabrillo in receiving with seven grabs for 48 yards. He also made three tackles and intercepted two passes in the Conquistadores' win.
Readers can vote online at santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The winner will be announced before the games kick off Friday night.
Sports Editor
Alumni Fresno State
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.