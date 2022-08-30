Vote on all three of our websites. The total number of votes on all three sits will be combined to determine this week's winner.

Santa Maria Times | Lompoc Record | Santa Ynez Valley News

There wasn't a superabundant amount of Player of the Week worthy performances on Aug. 26.

Who gets your vote for Player of the Week?

You voted:

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0