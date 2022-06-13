Orcutt National Braves player Mason Arebalo slides safely into home as Santa Maria Northside catcher Derek Dahl waits for the throw. The two teams battled it out during Monday evening's Elks Valley Championship Little League game.
Santa Maria Northside's Adrian Rice (far right) is greeted by his team at home plate after hitting a home run. Santa Maria battled it out against Orcutt National Monday evening during the Elks Valley Championship Little League game.
“Kayden is playing ball today!,” someone in the stands shouted Monday night.
Indeed, Kayden Silva was.
The starting shortstop for the Orcutt National Little League Braves hit an eventual game winning two-run double in the Braves’ four-run fifth. After he came on in relief, Silva struck out the last batter to preserve a 5-3 win for the Braves against the Santa Maria Northside Royals for the Major Division title in the Elks Valley Championship Series.
The Braves won at Orcutt National’s May Grisham Park. The Royals were the designated home team.
Silva came on to pitch with his team ahead 5-2 with two on and one out in the bottom of the sixth. Silva walked the first batter he faced, struck out the next one, walked Uriah Rodriguez to force in a run then got the next batter swinging on a 3-2 pitch for the last out.
“Yep,” Silva replied when he was asked if he was nervous after giving up those two walks.
“My best pitch is my slider, but my fastball was what was working best, so I figured I’d better throw my fastball,” said Silva. “That’s what I threw to get that last strikeout.”
The Royals went ahead 2-1 in the fourth on a two-run Adrian Rice home run. Rice hit a shot to center, and the ball caromed off the yellow home run boundary at the top of the center field fence and caromed back onto the field.
The Braves tied it on a single by pinch hitter Ethan Anaya and went ahead 3-2 on a two-out error before Silva delivered the two-run double.
“Ethan’s hit was big,” said Braves coach Steven Dominguez. “That helped get the rally going.”
Starter Donovan Dominguez worked the first four innings for the Braves, starting third baseman Raymond Cordova came on to start the fifth then it was Silva’s turn in the sixth.
The Braves played error free defense.
“I want to give a shout out to our starting pitcher Donovan Dominguez, my son,” said Steve Dominguez. “He pitched his butt off.”
“We knew defense would be a big part of this game,” said the Braves’ coach. “We came out early and did some drills.”
The Royals beat the Westside Padres 10-0 on Saturday to win the Santa Maria City championship. The Braves advanced to Monday's game after the Orcutt American representative didn't have enough players to field a team for last Saturday's scheduled game.
Photos: Northside Royals battle Orcutt National Braves