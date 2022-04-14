Thursday did not provide ideal conditions for a track meet.
A brutal, constant wind, though, didn't dampen a large, enthusiastic group of athletes competing at the City of Santa Maria Classic at Righetti High.
Area athletes are gearing up for the Santa Barbara County Championships, set for Saturday, April 23 at Santa Ynez High School. Santa Maria Valley teams will then compete in their league finals and hope to continue their seasons at various CIF competitions. Not all team and individual results from Thursday's meet at Righetti High were available at press time.
Boys results
St. Joseph senior Morris Slovek won a highly-competitive 100-meter dash. In a packed final heat, Slovek edged Righetti senior Zachary Monighetti, with Slovek winning in 11.31 seconds, ahead of Monighetti's 11.40. Righetti junior Jaden Styles was third in 11.46.
Brian Monighetti, Zach's brother and a Righetti junior, won the 200 meters in 22.99, beating his brother, who finished in 23.17 seconds. Teammate Isaiah Abrigo was third in 23.21.
Abrigo, a junior at Righetti, then won the 400-meter run in 55.38 seconds, easily beating second-place finisher Isaac Hernandez of Righetti, who was second in 56.48. Eric Cruz of Pioneer Valley was third in 56.65.
Righetti's Marcus Gough dominated the competition in both hurdles races. He's the top hurdler in Northern Santa Barbara County. Gough won the 110-meter hurdles by more than three seconds, taking first in 16.25. Pioneer Valley's Julian Bustamante was second in 19.68 and teammate Adam Pirkl was third in 19.88.
Gough won the 300-meter hurdles by well over two seconds, winning in 44.55. Pioneer Valley's Isaiah Guerrero was second in 46.85 and teammate Bustamante was third in 47.77.
Righetti won the 4x100 relay, with the Monighettis combining with Jaden Styles and Chris Rivera to win by nearly five seconds in 44.90. Orcutt Academy's team of Isai Lopez, Kyle Miller, Yussif Salam and Vincent Lepetri finished in second in 49.64.
Righetti senior Jeremiah Carrancho continued his solid season in the high jump, winning at 5 feet, 4 inches. He beat Righetti teammate Nick Harvey, who topped out at 5-2. Santa Maria's Emmanuel Barbosa and Vincent Gonzalez tied for third with personal bests of 5-0.
St. Joseph's Kristiano Plata then won the 800-meter run, narrowly beating Santa Maria's Arquime DeJesus. Plata won in 2:15.87, with DeJesus finishing in 2:16.05. Santa Maria sophomore Aram Ramirez was third in 2:16.26.
Ramirez won the 1,600 meters before taking third in the 800. Ramirez won in 5:01.86 in the 1,600, beating Santa Maria teammate DeJesus (5:02.14) and Righetti junior Cory Campbell (5:02.35).
Girls results
A pair of Pioneer Valley sophomores lived up to their fast seed times by shining in the 100-meter dash.
Natalie Diaz-Salto won the race for the Panthers in 13.04 and teammate Jules Hernandez was second in 13.38. Orcutt Academy's Maleelah Acker was third in 13.62.
Righetti's Peyton Carrera had a strong showing in the 400, winning by well over a second. The senior won in 1:06.26, ahead of teammate Emily Carpenter (1:07.73) and Pioneer Valley's Stephannie Jimenez (1:08.54).
Santa Maria senior Vanessa Juarez won the 800 in 2:38.32, just ahead of Carrera, who was second in 2:38.62. Orcutt Academy freshman Sofia Rubalcava was third in 2:42.07.
Righetti senior Maraitzel Moreno Gutierrez held off a strong field in the 1,600 meters. Moreno Gutierrez won in 5:52.55, beating promising Orcutt Academy freshman Peyton Miya, who was second in 5:58.08. Pioneer Valley junior Makayla Gonzalez was third in 6:04.14.
St. Joseph sophomore Dali Oliver was impressive, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 19.39 seconds, beating Pioneer Valley junior Sophia Trejo (19.97) and Orcutt Academy's Cassidy Andreadakis (21.15).
Righetti sophomore Tyrah Streeter won the 300 hurdles with ease, taking first in 51.55. St. Joseph senior Kaihla Lopez, a football and soccer standout with the Knights, was second in 53.37. Trejo of Pioneer Valley was third in 57.87.
Pioneer Valley's girls won the 4x100 relay in 52.86, with Stephannie Jimenez, Jules Hernandez, Valeria Nunez and Natalie Diaz-Salto combining for the win.
St. Joseph was second in 54.46, with Kaihla Lopez, Grace Mensah, Trinity Fuller and Zorah Coulibaly running. Orcutt Academy was third in 54.79, with Maleelah Acker, Belinda Hernandez, Meagan Westfall and Mikaela Remolacio each running a leg.
Righetti won the 4x400 relay in 4:46.22. They used Emily Carpenter, Sara Miller, Sierra Daley and Peyton Carrera to get the win. Santa Maria was second in 4:48.07, with Vanessa Juarez, Rocio Zamora, Ashley Corona and Annais Vega running. Pioneer Valley was third, using Rubi Quiroz, Angie Escobedo, Carla Vargas and Lilian Pacheco.
Pioneer Valley junior Muisha Naniong edged Orcutt Academy junior Devyn Kendrick in the high jump. Naniong won at 4 feet, 6 inches and Kendrick was second with a PR of 4-5. Pioneer Valley's Silvia Betancourt was third at 4-4.
Boys tennis
Cabrillo 10, Lompoc 8
Cabrillo exacted some revenge on a windy Thursday afternoon, beating Lompoc in a Channel League tennis match.
The Braves had beaten the rival Conquistadores by four games the first time the teams played earlier this season.
On Thursday, Cabrillo's doubles teams won all nine of their sets and the Conqs got one win in singles.
Alfredo Cervantes, Cody Aguilera, Tim Edwards, Mateo Jimenez, Tyler Farrance and Adrian Serniak were "phenomenal," per Cabrillo coach David Riley.
Chris Barry won a tough singles match in a tiebreak 7-6 (10-8).
"I loved the never say die attitude by our team today," Riley said. "I told them all that every game matters and they all responded by winning some extremely tough games vs. Lompoc today."
Baseball
Lompoc 5, Cabrillo 1
Lompoc scored its second win of the season over Cabrillo on Thursday. The Braves host Cabrillo on Friday at 3:30 p.m. in the final showdown between the two rivals. Brandon Brickey threw a complete game to get the win for the Braves on Thursday.
Brickey went 3 for 4 with a double, two singles, and an RBI. Joseph Sprecher went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Rudy Elizondo went 2 for 3 with a run driven in as the Braves had 12 hits on the day.