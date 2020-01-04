Top 10 stories of 2019: Saga of teammates Stevie Wisz, Jaqui Prober is No. 1

On June 21, Stevie Wisz, 21, underwent successful open heart surgery.

Eight days before, she walked across a UCLA stage with her diploma. Four days before that, tears streaming down her face, she stood with the rest of her teammates moments after UCLA won the 2019 College of the World Series.

The Bruins earned the title by beating Oklahoma 5-4 on a walkoff Kinsley Washington single in the bottom of the seventh. UCLA pinch runner Jacqui Prober, with a magnificent slide to beat the tag, scored the winning run.

The saga of the two close friends, both of whom starred for Righetti High School before their time together at UCLA, ranks as the top Lee Central Coast Newspapers sports story of 2019, as voted on by the LCCN sports staff.

Wisz was diagnosed at age 1 with aortic stenosis, a severe narrowing of the aorta. She underwent went one surgery for the condition at age nine and another at age 15.

Last June, the four-hour surgery Wisz underwent was successful, and she is projected to make a full recovery.

Wisz, who, like Prober, was a pinch runner for UCLA, scored eight runs in the Bruins' national championship season, including two in the College World Series.