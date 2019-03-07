As the Orcutt Academy-Nipomo girls and boys swim meets went along Thursday, the same swimmers kept winning.
Meghan Abbott, Emily Edds and Emma Marsalek went four-for-four for the Nipomo girls, and Ryan Lacaste did the same for the Orcutt Academy boys. All of them won two open events and swam for two winning relay teams.
The Nipomo teams swept the non-league meets at the Nipomo pool. The Titans won the girls meet 108-43 and the boys meet 89-81. The Nipomo teams are 2-0. The Orcutt teams are 1-1.
Lacaste did more than his part to try and get the Spartans' boys another win. He led off for the winning 200 medley relay team, anchored the victorious 400 freestyle relay squad and won the open 50 freestyle in 24.55 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.57.
Particularly considering that it was his second meet this year and swimmers swam in 54-degree weather with occasional light rain, "I was pretty happy with how it went," said Lacaste.
"I was most happy with the breaststroke; I was pretty close to my best time. My best time in the event is a 1:05."
Abbott, Edds and Marsalek teamed with lead-off swimmer Lizzy Hernandez for a win in the girls 200 medley relay. Later they combined with Monica Fuller for a win in the 200 freestyle relay.
The first six open girls events culminated with a win by Marsalek, Edds or Abbott.
Marsalek won the 200 freestyle in 2:01.03 and the 500 free in 5:16.99.
Edds took the 200 individual medley in 2:22.33 and the 100 butterfly in 1:04.58. Abbott won the 50 freestyle in 27.02 and the 100 free in 58.86.
Nipomo's Sophia Olivo won the 100 backstroke in 1:09.24 before Karly Schneider gave the Spartans a win in 1:25.29 in the 100 breaststroke, the penultimate event in the girls meet.
Orcutt's girls finished their meet with a win. Jaime Allen, Korrina Bender, Alyssa Carrier and Rachel Carlson combined for a winning 4:16.84 in the 400 freestyle relay.
"We had some swimmers who swam some good early times," said Nipomo coach Cody King.
The Nipomo boys culminated their farewell season in the CIF Southern Section by winning the 2018 Division 3 championship.
Nipomo joined most of the area sports programs in a move to the Central Section last year. The 2018-19 school year is the first for local programs in the Central Section.
King said that "for one reason or another," some of the top performers from that 2018 team were not at the meet Thursday.
"That gave some of our other swimmers a chance to get some more races in and swim some good times."
Nipomo and Orcutt squads will open their respective campaigns in their new leagues Tuesday. The Nipomo teams will host Arroyo Grande at 3 p.m. in their respective Mountain League openers. Orcutt Academy squads will host St. Joseph at the same time at Paul Nelson Pool.
The Spartans' teams will swim in their respective inaugural Ocean League meets Tuesday.
Baseball
St. Joseph 4, Atascadero 3
Miles Enos scored the winning run on an error as the Knights (2-5) beat the Greyhounds in a non-league game at St. Joseph's Dave Brunell Field for their second win in the last three games.
Chris Cervantes went 2-for-2 with two doubles, an RBI and a sacrifice bunt for the Knights. Justin Maldonado had a hit and drove in a St. Joseph run.
Boys tennis
Orcutt Academy 9, Nipomo 0
The Spartans (5-1-1, 3-0-1) swept the Titans in an Ocean League match at Hancock College.
Troy Fulton and Matthew Lopez won at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively then teamed for an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles for the Spartans. Fulton won his singles match 6-3, 6-2 (10-5). Lopez won 6-3, 6-2.
Kenyon Childs took a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles then paired with Kris Gilbertson for an 8-3 win at No. 2 doubles. Nathan Calhon teamed with Skyler Grimnes for an 8-7 win at No. 3 doubles after winning his NO. 6 singles match 6-3, 6-4.
Pioneer Valley 7, Morro Bay 1
After a rain delay, the Panthers went to to beat the Pirates for their second Ocean League win of the year.
Michael Labastida won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for Pioneer Valey, and Gervesh Nanalis won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4. Labastia and Nanalis teamed for an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles.
The No. 2 doubles match was halted because of darkness
Boys golf
Templeton 260, Santa Maria 312
Medalist Gavin Barnes shot a 47 on the front nine at the Paso Robles Golf Club as the Eagles beat the Saints in an Ocean League match.
Sahir Sanchez and Aaron Madrigal led Santa Maria. Both shot a 57.
Hancock baseball game postponed
Because of a wet diamond, the Bulldogs' scheduled Thursday game at Cuesta College was re-scheduled for next Wednesday at Cuesta at 2 p.m.