The Other Guys: Remember Cabrillo's Isaiah Montes?

Player Profile: Isaiah Montes Cabrillo DB/RB (2009-11) Led team in rushing, touchdowns and tackles as senior

Was second in receptions, yards and INTs

Led Conqs to CIF title game in 2011

Named to All-CIF team that year

Things have been pretty tough for Cabrillo's football team this past decade.

But not all of it was bad.

In fact, Cabrillo's 2011 season was one of the best years in school history.

The Conquistadores went 11-3 overall and, most will remember, played in the CIF-SS Northwest Division title game.

Who did they play in the championship game that year? Of course, rival Lompoc, which won 21-0 for back-to-back Northwest Division titles.

That was Cabrillo's lone winning season of the 10 campaigns from 2010 to 2019. Cabrillo went 30-74 in the decade and lost at least seven games five times. (If you take out the 11-3 season in 2011, the Conqs went 19-71 the last decade and the 11 wins that one season account for 37 percent of their total wins over the last decade).

Cabrillo's only defeats in the 2011 season were to CIF champions, with two losses to Lompoc and the third loss to Arroyo Grande, which won a Western Division championship that year.

But that 2011 season certainly was a bright spot. And there were a few key players that contributed to that squad's success.

Who was the best player on that 11-win team in 2011, though? I think it would be hard to argue against Isaiah Montes, who may have been Cabrillo's best player over the last decade.