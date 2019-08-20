Registration is now underway for the 41st annual Santa Maria Open Tennis Tournament.
The tournament will be held over the Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday and Monday, Sept. 1-2 at the Santa Maria Country Club, Hancock College and Pioneer Valley High School.
Preliminary rounds will be played Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Sunday’s finals at the Country Club begin at 9 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.
The prize money in the open divisions has increased this year from $25,000 to $30,000. The open divisions include men’s and women’s singles and doubles competition.
In the NTRP divisions, championships will be held in men’s and women’s singles and doubles and mixed doubles.
This tournament annually features some of the top touring and college players including several local standouts.
Admission is free at all three venues.