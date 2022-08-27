St. Joseph's Collin Fasse reacts after catching his third touchdown pass of the first half in Friday's 38-7 win over Bakersfield Christian. He would go on to catch a fourth touchdown in the opening half.
The first half was dominated by Darian Mensah and Collin Fasse, St. Joseph's quarterback-receiver duo. Mensah tossed four first-half touchdowns. Fasse caught all four of those touchdowns.
St. Joseph came into the game ranked No. 16 in the CIF Central Section, per CalPreps. Bakersfield Christian was ranked No. 17. CalPreps' computer ranking system is used by the CIF Central Section to determine playoff divisions and seedings.
The game was even more intriguing after Bakersfield Christian throttled Mission Prep 35-9 on Aug. 19. Mission Prep is in the Mountain League along with St. Joseph and was considered a possible contender for the league title after dominating the Ocean League in 2021.
St. Joseph thrashed Bakersfield Christian like it did to Mission Prep last week.
The win was especially sweet for the Knights after last week's sluggish performance against Palos Verdes. In that game, Mensah scored on a dazzling scramble in the final seconds to secure a 19-16 win as the Knights overcame four turnovers and nearly 20 penalties.
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villaseñor said the Knights were more focused from the outset this week compared to last.
"It had nothing to do with the opponent," Villaseñor said when asked to compare this week's result with the one from the opening game against Palos Verdes. "It had to do with the process and the level of focus we had during the week. Last week, there wasn't a great degree of focus. Our pregame (last week) was probably the worst pregame we've had since I've been here. It wasn't that we were taking our opponent lightly, but for whatever reason... This week, we enjoyed the process, paid attention to detail and our pregame practice was fantastic. And tonight was the result because that (Bakersfield Christian) was a great football team."
Bakersfield Christian, coached by Darren Carr, the older brother of the former and current NFL quarterbacks David and Derek, went 10-4 last season, falling to Visalia Central Valley Christian in the CIF-CS Div. 3 title game. Bakersfield Christian beat St. Joseph 37-28 in Santa Maria the last time the teams played in 2019. BCHS went on to win the CIF State Div. 3A championship that year.
BCHS has gone 54-14 over the last six full seasons and has won at least seven games every season under Carr.
St. Joseph was fired up from the start this week, jumping out to a 17-0. Vargas intercepted a Jordan Delgado pass to set up the Knights' first score. Mensah and Fasse struck on a 60-yard bomb early in the first quarter after Vargas' INT. Fasse caught his second touchdown, a 29-yard completion, with over six minutes left in the first quarter to put the Knights up 14-0.
Jack Stollberg booted a 42-yard field goal to put the Knights up 17-0 in the first quarter.
Bakersfield Christian star receiver Bryson Waterman was inserted at quarterback and provided a spark with his legs as a wildcat-style quarterback. Waterman scored on a 5-yard run to cut the lead to 17-7 at the start of the second quarter.
Mensah then tossed a 35-yard strike to Fasse midway through the second to give St. Joseph a 24-7 advantage. The duo then linked up again as Fasse ran a route to the corner before breaking toward the goalpost for his shortest touchdown of the night for a 31-7 St. Joseph lead.
Neither team scored in the third quarter before Vargas plunged into the end zone from seven yards out for the game's final points.
Villaseñor, a former star receiver at St. Bonaventure High School himself, was impressed by Fasse's performance.
"He did an exceptional job and that's exactly what I expect from him," Villaseñor said. "I saw his development from last year and it was clear his output didn't match his talent. I knew he was going to do this. Now, what needs to happen is that other young men need to step up because our opponents are going to take notice."
Villaseñor said of Mensah: "He was fantastic. His checks were fantastic, he had a great deal of confidence in the balls that he threw, he wasn't indecisive. The truth is that he's an incredible young man because a lot of times when you throw three picks (last week) and people are expecting great things from you, you can go into a slump and he didn't."
The Knights are off Sept. 2 before traveling to take on a talented Newbury Park squad on Sept. 9.