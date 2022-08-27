The week's big game wasn't so big after all.

St. Joseph (2-0) had its way with Bakersfield Christian (1-1) Friday night, rolling to a 38-7 rout in the Central Coast's marquee matchup of the weekend.

The Knights led 17-0 after the first quarter and 31-7 at halftime. The second half was uneventful, with Carter Vargas scoring the only touchdown on a run in the fourth quarter.

