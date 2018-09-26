Subscribe for 33¢ / day
082018 SY Righetti golf 01.jpg
Buy Now

Righetti's Kayla Minetti chips out of a sand trap on the fourth hole in a match against Santa Ynez, at Rancho Maria Golf Club on Aug. 20. A fundraiser to help Righetti's girls golf program and the school's softball program is set for Oct. 27.

 Len Wood Staff

Fundraiser for Righetti softball and girls golf programs

The Righetti High School softball and girls golf programs will be co-hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 27, at Rancho Maria Golf Course.

The tournament will be a 9 a.m. shotgun start and the cost of the four-person scramble is $100 per player, which includes green fee, cart, lunch and prizes.

Those interested may sign up as an individual or as a team and can designate which sport the donation goes to.

Tee sponsorships are also available for $75.

Entry forms are available at Rancho Maria or contact Brian Tomooka, Righetti's head softball and girls golf coach, for more information. Tomooka can be reached at (805) 260-3874.

All proceeds will benefit the girls golf and softball programs.

Westside Little League Board Elections

Westside Little League will have board elections on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. at Straw Hat Pizza. Anyone  who is interested in trying to assist the league is invited to attend.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Alumni Fresno State