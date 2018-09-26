Fundraiser for Righetti softball and girls golf programs
The Righetti High School softball and girls golf programs will be co-hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 27, at Rancho Maria Golf Course.
The tournament will be a 9 a.m. shotgun start and the cost of the four-person scramble is $100 per player, which includes green fee, cart, lunch and prizes.
Those interested may sign up as an individual or as a team and can designate which sport the donation goes to.
Tee sponsorships are also available for $75.
Entry forms are available at Rancho Maria or contact Brian Tomooka, Righetti's head softball and girls golf coach, for more information. Tomooka can be reached at (805) 260-3874.
All proceeds will benefit the girls golf and softball programs.
Westside Little League Board Elections
Westside Little League will have board elections on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. at Straw Hat Pizza. Anyone who is interested in trying to assist the league is invited to attend.