Tuesday was a good day to be a Saint.
The Santa Maria High softball team scored its first win of the young spring season then, cruising past Orcutt Academy 12-0 in an Ocean League game played at the Orcutt Youth Softball fields near Lakeview Junior High. The game was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Santa Maria pitcher Ahlexia Glidewell stifled the Spartans, allowing just one hit in a complete game shutout. Glidewell needed just 53 pitches to shut down the Orcutt Academy (0-3) offense.
The Saints (1-7) pounded out nine hits, though they were aided by six Orcutt Academy errors. Santa Maria committed a pair of errors in the win.
Glidewell didn't walk a batter and allowed just one hit while striking out six.
Santa Maria's Sofia Regalado, the No. 2 batter, went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored. Sonora Glidewell had a hit and drove in a pair of runs. Phoebe Becerra had a hit, a run and an RBI and Brianna Hill had a hit and an RBI.
Alyssa Reyes, Santa Maria's No. 9 hitter, had two hits and scored three runs.
"We are young and inexperienced," Santa Maria coach Greg Guerrero said of his squad. "I believe something about 60-70% of the team has never played before. Most of this team is new to softball, period. They didn't play rec ball, I don't even think they played at a picnic one time."
Guerrero said the team graduated seven seniors last year.
"We haven't had a JV team in two years, because of the COVID deal," Guerrero said. "That's our feeder program. But, you know, they're learning. Slowly but surely, they're learning. We're right where we expected to be, honestly, just because we're so inexperienced. They work, so I can't complain there."
Guerrero has been at Santa Maria for about six or seven seasons now and he's had a Glidewell sister every season he's been there. Xchelle and Ehysa Glidewell now play at Hancock and Ahlexia and Sonora are on the team now.
"Ahlexia is a senior and Sonora is a sophomore, so we'll have her for a few years," Guerrero said. "I've always had a Glidewell, so we're comfortable with them. It feels like home."
Guerrero said Brianna Hill and Arianna Booker will be counted upon to play at a high level this year. Booker is a first-time player and was solid at shortstop on Tuesday. Hill is a freshman with travel ball experience. Alyssa Reyes is a returner who plays in center field. The Saints have five players with extensive softball experience this year.
"That's our goal, to be competitive," Guerrero said. "They've got to learn, the varsity level of softball is tough, we know that. A lot of teams have girls with travel ball experience and we do not. We'll keep working at it."
Santa Maria will play Morro Bay later this week in its next game. The Spartans will play at Pioneer Valley on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.