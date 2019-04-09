Pioneer Valley gave Nipomo everything it had Tuesday afternoon.
The Titans, though, made just enough plays to pull out a win.
Twice Pioneer Valley pulled within a run and twice, Nipomo's defense and pitcher Key-annah Pu'a were able to slam the door in the Titans' 5-4 win.
The Panthers scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to cut into the Titans' lead, but Pu'a was able to get out of a jam and secure the Titans' victory.
Pu'a, a freshman, struck out seven batters and allowed just three hits.
Pioneer Valley's Ashley Gutierrez also threw a complete game, giving up nine hits to the Titans. The Pioneer Valley defense was particularly solid, committing just one error while pulling off multiple run-saving plays.
Karley Camacho went 2-for-4 with a critical two-out two-run hit in the sixth inning. Pu'a went 2-for-4 at the plate, Micayla Mendez homered and went 2-for-3.
"I feel we came out, today, willing to do whatever it took to win," Nipomo coach Matt Paradis said. "On any given day, you never really know how that's going to be. Today was a little bit out of the ordinary, where we had some role players come in and play a big role. We had some true clutch performances today, we ended up having multiple two-out RBIs or run-scoring hits. We had some big swings and we got contributions from 1-through-12 today."
Camacho, the Titans star sophomore catcher, left her backstop position with a left wrist injury while taking warm-up throws before the start of the sixth inning. Paradis wasn't sure if Camacho would miss any time, including Thursday's critical Ocean League game at Morro Bay, the lone team to beat Nipomo in league.
Camacho did take her at-bat later in the inning.
Pioneer Valley was one of the few teams to consistently make contact against Pu'a. The Titans put a lot of runners on base, but Pu'a would either pitch her way out of a jam or watch her defense make a big play.
Lissette Coria, the Titans' shortstop, made a critical play in the sixth inning when the Panthers loaded the bases with one out. Coria snagged a liner and fired the ball to first base for an inning-ending double play.
Pioneer Valley's defense also made a few big plays, when Panther infielder Monique Gomez started a 6-2-3 double play to end an inning and save a couple runs.
Pioneer Valley's Az Martinez singled home two runs in the top of the sixth inning for the Panthers to make the score 3-2, before Coria started her run-saving double play.
Camacho then drove in two with a bloop single in the top of the seventh for two big insurance runs.
Pioneer Valley is scheduled to play at Mission Prep on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Hancock 9,Oxnard 6
Izzy Hernandez had three hits and drove in a career high four runs, and Chris Tani homered for the second game in a row as the Bulldogs (16-16, 8-8) completed a sweep of their four-game series with the Condors (12-18-1, 5-11) with a Western State Conference North Division win at Hancock.
Tani hit a solo homer in the fifth to put Hancock's lead at 9-1, and the Bulldogs kept enough of their margin to win.
Hernandez and Zach Rudd each hit a two-run double in a six-run Hancock second. The six-run inning was Hancock's largest since the Bulldogs scored seven times in the third against San Diego Mesa on Feb. 8.
Trevor Garcia scattered seven hits and gave up one unearned run in his six innings of work to get the win. Oxnard scored five times in the ninth before Hancock closer Slim Lopez came out of the bullpen and got the last out.
Travis Welker went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Bulldogs and scored twice. Six Bulldogs had one hit.
College Softball
Hancock 12, Cuesta 2 (5 innings, run rule)
Shaylyn Coy and Crystal Gonzales both racked up three hits and two RBIs, and Coy struck out nine in a complete game as the Bulldogs (9-17, 5-7) beat the Cougars (7-26, 2-10) in a Western State Conference North Division game at Cuesta.
The Bulldogs snapped a seven-game losing streak. The Cougars dropped their fourth straight. The game ended after the bottom of the fifth because of the eight-run rule.
Hancock scored its most runs in a game since racking up 18 in a win over Los Angeles Pierce March 19.
Coy scattered eight hits. Sabrina Ornelas stole her conference-leading 17th base for the Bulldogs, and Adiana Pacheco drove in two Hancock runs. Eight players had at least one hit in Hancock's 12-hit attack.
Katie Murphee had three hits for the Cougars.
Santa Maria 2, Mission Prep 1 (9 innings)
Michaela Melena drove in Sara Rodriguez with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to give the Saints (4-11, 2-3) an Ocean League win over the Royals (2-9, 1-4) at Santa Maria.
Xchelle Glidewell pitched a complete game for the Saints.
In other area high school games, Mission Prep routed Santa Maria 22-4 and Morro Bay edged Nipomo 11-10 in Ocean League baseball action, and Morro Bay beat Orcutt Academy 7-0 in an Ocean League softball game.
Volleyball
St. Joseph 3, Nipomo 0
St. Joseph defeated Nipomo in an Ocean League match.
Angel Ortiz led the Knights with 18 kills and 12 digs with five aces.
Steven Vasquez added nine kills, eight digs and three blocks.
Jack Blackburn finished with five kills, three digs and an ace. JP Smith had six digs and two aces. Vincent Geronimo added three kills and three digs. Nathan Nunez had four kills and a block.