Our region is on the Major League Soccer map now.
Wednesday night has got to be etched in the memories of local sports fans here forever – especially if you’ve been following the careers of Lompoc’s Julian Araujo, Dunn's Abu Danladi and Cate’s Ema Boateng.
All three went from competing in Santa Barbara County to sharing the same soccer field on a prominent stage.
And all three represented the 805 on that Monday evening at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
For soccer fans outside of the 805, the Los Angeles Galaxy versus Minnesota United may be viewed as just a regular season game. But don’t tell that to us and the die-hard soccer fans between the Santa Maria Valley and Carpinteria.
Monday signified a moment most fans have likely longed for on the MLS stage: Not one, not two, but three 805 stars kicking and defending in an actual MLS game.
Yes, Araujo’s night was cut short due to an ankle injury. But for those who watched the game, you saw why Araujo start – for his defensive prowess and halting potential scoring opportunities by Minnesota.
Danladi, who was the 2013-14 Gatorade National Player of the Year at the Dunn School in Los Olivos, got the start and tried to lead the offensive charge against the defensive oriented Araujo. Boateng joined Araujo in the starting field as an attacker for the Galaxy.
The score ended in a draw at 0-0 – but again, the score and game represents so much more.
The presence of the trio now gives area soccer coaches motivational ammunition to tell their young players to dream big in this region, realizing that three guys who spent time in Santa Barbara County advanced onto the pro ranks in soccer.
The presence of the trio also tells those same kids – especially in Lompoc and the rest of Santa Barbara County – that if Araujo, Danladi and Boateng can make it, they’re capable of doing so too.
The region has seen NFL players and Major League Baseball stars. Now April 24, 2019 is the day that saw three from our region play on the national soccer stage.
San Luis Obispo County has memorable NFL Draft weekend
The area has had an NFL Draft to remember.
San Luis Obispo County saw one former prep star land on an NFL roster via the draft – just a few years after dominating opponents on Fridays in Paso Robles.
Former Bearcat Josh Oliver was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars during day two of the NFL Draft on Friday. It’s officially the second time that the 805 and the Jags have re-connected, as Jacksonville once relied on St. Joseph High grad Mark Brunell during the franchise’s early years in the late 1990s.
Then, former Santa Barbara City punter Mitch Wishnowsky found his new football residence. The former Vaquero was the first specialist taken, going in the fourth round to the San Francisco 49ers.
At press time, Mission Prep's Patrick Laird was still waiting to learn his NFL destination, either via the draft of the un-drafted process.