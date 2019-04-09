Righetti boys swimming coach Kyle Shaffer figured his team's meet against Arroyo Grande Tuesday would be close.
His team proved him wrong.
A 1-2 finish in the first swimming event, the 200-yard medley relay, jump started Righetti, and the Warriors used their depth to score a convincing 189-125 win over the Eagles at Arroyo Grande. Righetti finished the regular season 5-0 in the Mountain League. Arroyo Grande wound up 4-1 in league meets.
The Arroyo Grande girls beat Righetti 208-100. The Eagles finished the regular season 3-2 in the Mountain League, and the Warriors wound up 2-3 in league meets. All four teams are in their first season in the CIF Central Section Mountain League after moving from the Southern Section.
"We actually came into this one with the right mindset," said Righetti's Simon Goldin after he won the open 50 freestyle in 22.76 seconds and swam the first leg for the winning 200 freestyle relay team. Goldin, Ean Weaver, Ethan Streker and Trey Watkins teamed for a win in 1:32.80.
"We got some big early wins, and that helped jump start us," said Goldin. The Warriors won three of the first four swimming events, and Weaver led a 1-2-3 Righetti finish in the 200 individual medley, event No. 3.
"We went 1-2 in the medley relay," said Shaffer. "They came back and got a win (by Shane Hoover) in the 200 freestyle, but then we went 1-2-3 in the (individual medley), and that set the tone."
Arroyo Grande won eight of the 11 girls events. Julia Patterson had a four-for-four day for the Eagles, winning the 50 freestyle in 27.09, the 100 freestyle in 59.27, and swimming a leg for the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Maddie Kaster (the 200 freestyle) and Erin Virnig (the 100 breaststroke) both won an open event and swam a leg for two winning relay teams for the Eagles. Quinn McGinty doubled for Righetti, winning the 200 individual medley in 2:26.07 and the 100 butterfly in 1:07.49.
Goldin, Weaver, Streker (500 freestyle) and Watkins (100 breaststroke) all won an open event for the Righetti boys. In fact, six different Warriors won an open event. Righetti won two of the three relays.
Besides, Watkins led a 1-2-3-4 Righetti finish in the breaststroke, and Daniel Rodriguez led a 1-2-3 Righetti finish in the 100 butterfly.
"Our back-end guys really came up big for us," said Shaffer. "We (finished third and fourth) in some events where I was expecting (fourth and fifth). Those switches really added up and helped us."
Layne Porter won the 100 backstroke and swam the first leg for Righetti's 200 medley relay team.
John Pollard led off for Arroyo Grande by winning the boys diving event with 207.15 points. After the diving, the Warriors spotted the Eagles a 20-6 deficit going into the swimming events, but even that was a sort of victory as far as Shaffer was concerned.
"We had one diver, Chase Cone, and he finished third after three practices," said Shaffer.
Weaver, a junior, said, "We've had a great season, the young guys have really come on strong, and I can't wait to see what they do during the water polo season," in the fall campaign.
Many of Shaffer's swimmers played for him on the 2018 Righetti water polo team that won the inaugural Mountain League boys water polo title and made it to the sectional Division 1 championship game.
Kylee Levin of Arroyo Grande won the girls diving event Tuesday with 203.35 points.
The Mountain League preliminaries will take place Saturday and the finals will take place April 18. League prelims and finals will take place at Arroyo Grande.
Baseball
Valley Christian Academy 10, Coast Union 0 (5 innings, run rule)
Andrew Sparlin pitched a two-hit complete game and hit a grand slam in the third inning as the Lions (7-6-1, 4-1) beat the Broncos in a Coast Valley League game at VCA.
The game ended after the top of the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.
Tim Trenkle went 2-for-3, with a double, and drove in three runs for the Lions. Sam Moore and Jamin Magness both went 2-for-3. Moore had an RBI.
VCA will play at first-place Dunn at 4 p.m. next Tuesday in its next league game. Dunn, a former free-lance team, is a CVL newcomer.
"They came in because it was only a three-team league before," said Fortier. "They're in Division 5 (in the CIF Southern Section). We're in Division 7."