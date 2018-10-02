100218NHSPVHS09.JPG
Pioneer Valley's Amaya Yebra swings on a kill attempt Tuesday night during the Ocean League match against Nipomo. The Panthers beat the Titans 3-1. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Ocean League

Pioneer Valley 3, Nipomo 1

Mountain League

Arroyo Grande 3, Righetti 0

Channel League

Santa Barbara 3, Lompoc 0

Kill leaders: Nipomo — Emma Arboit 10, Abbey Gutierrez 7. Pioneer Valley — Amaya Yebra 12. 

GIRLS TENNIS

Mountain League

Arroyo Grande 9, Atascadero 0

Paso Robles 6, St. Joseph 3

Ocean League

Mission Prep 7, Pioneer Valley 2

Channel League

Santa Ynez 17, Lompoc 1

San Marcos 17, Cabrillo 1

GIRLS GOLF

Ocean League

Santa Maria 273, Nipomo 275

