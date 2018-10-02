GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Ocean League
Pioneer Valley 3, Nipomo 1
Mountain League
Arroyo Grande 3, Righetti 0
Channel League
Santa Barbara 3, Lompoc 0
(13-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19)
Kill leaders: Nipomo — Emma Arboit 10, Abbey Gutierrez 7. Pioneer Valley — Amaya Yebra 12.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mountain League
Arroyo Grande 9, Atascadero 0
Paso Robles 6, St. Joseph 3
Ocean League
Mission Prep 7, Pioneer Valley 2
Channel League
Santa Ynez 17, Lompoc 1
San Marcos 17, Cabrillo 1
GIRLS GOLF
Ocean League
Santa Maria 273, Nipomo 275