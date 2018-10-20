Sark’s Barks: Why aren't Rose, Bonds and Clemens in Hall of Fame?
Pete Rose has 4,256 hits, the most in baseball history. Only Ty Cobb has also reached the 4,000-hit plateau.
Rose has a 44-game hitting streak, third on the all-time list. He played for over 20 years. His accomplishments as a player warrant induction into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, yet he is not eligible, having been banned for life.
His crime was betting on baseball. He admits he did so as a manager but never as a player. A few years back a notebook was found that indicated he bet on baseball as a player in his last playing season. Many baseball writers accepted this document as definitive proof that Rose bet as a player and lied about it for over 20 years.
But the notebook wasn’t Pete Rose’s. It belonged to someone who was a bookie and made notes about certain wagers. It does not offer definitive proof Rose told him to place those bets. There is no proof Rose ever threw a game. There is no proof he altered play to help him win a bet. He never bet against his teams.
Barry Bonds is the career leader in home runs with 762. He has the single season record for home runs at 73. He has more walks and intentional walks in baseball history. He has a record seven Most Valuable Player awards. He has been ostracized by the baseball writers who are the ones who vote for induction into the HOF. They believe he cheated by using Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs).
He could not possibly have gotten as strong as he did merely by lifting weights as he himself contends. Why not?
He never tested positive for PEDs during his career. For much of his career there was no rule against using steroids. If there was such grave concern while Bonds was a player, why did they vote him MVP seven times if what he had done was tainted?
In case you don’t know, the BBWAA are the ones who determine entry into the Hall of Fame. A player must appear on 75 percent of the ballots in voting.
I find their arrogance beyond the pale. These guys couldn’t hit their way out of a wet paper sack but they feel the moral authority to deny two very qualified hitters entry to the HOF.
Did you know there has never been a unanimous entry into the Hall? That’s right. Ty Cobb, Cy Young, Honus Wagner, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Ted Williams, Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Jackie Robinson, Sandy Koufax were not unanimously selected.
How ridiculous is that? These pompous little sports writers think it is their right to behave with an air of superiority in regards to who gets into the Hall of Fame.
The case of Roger Clemens is just as egregious.
This man is ninth on the all-time wins list in MLB history. He is third all-time in strikeouts. His win-to-loss ratio is two-to-one. He has seven Cy Young wards. Basically, he is one of the greatest pitchers in all of baseball history.
Yet self-righteous baseball sports writers, who couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn door throwing a ball, deny him entry because of their belief he used steroids. There’s no proof.
He never failed a test. He denies it. Why do the writers who vote believe the cheaters who hint that Clemens used PEDs, but not Clemens?
These three men played the game better than almost everyone else who ever played. While many people think their personalities were not up to par, how does that negate what they did on the field? I personally think they should be in the Hall of Fame.
Greg Sarkisian has coached high school athletics on the Central Coast for more than three decades, spending 30 seasons as St. Joseph's head cross country coach and 35 seasons as the school's head track and field coach. At St. Joseph, Sarkisian's track and field athletes won 24 individual CIF championships under his tutelage. He also taught mathematics for 38 years at the high school level and for 27 years at Allan Hancock College.