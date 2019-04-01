I really enjoy sports movies. Hundreds have been made. They fall into three categories: fiction, based on true events and actual true stories.
There have been many wonderful sports movies that are fictional. These include Karate Kid, The Longest Yard (the original with Burt Reynolds), Jerry Maguire, Field of Dreams, Heaven Can Wait, The Hustler (with Paul Newman), The Natural, Bull Durham, Tin Cup and Major League.
Now these last three were not that memorable for me.
They didn’t start an emotional connection where I was really rooting for the main character to have great things ultimately happen.
Heaven Can Wait was an excellent remake of a story where an overzealous angel takes a soul he is certain is about to perish, but the athlete was able to avoid catastrophe and wouldn’t have been killed.
So Mr. Jordan (the angel) needs to find the guy a new body. Warren Beatty does a terrific job in both the production and acting in the story.
Coach Carter showed how the coach can demand more and get it from his athletes, and who doesn’t love Field of Dreams? One of several epic Kevin Costner movies.
My favorite part is when Archie Graham has to make a choice to stay on the field or walk off and resume his destiny as a doctor to save the life of Ray Kinsella’s little girl.
Probably the greatest sports fiction movie was Rocky.
It was the most poignant story I ever saw. No one saw it being the blockbuster it turned out to be. It also won the Academy award for Best Picture, a well-deserved honor.
There are two fictional movies I’ve seen in recent years that were very important to me: Facing the Giants (a football story) and Remember the Goal (a cross-country tale).
These two are Christian-based themes. While the backdrop is sports, it is the emphasis on God‘s love and forgiveness and the great gift he gave us in his son Jesus that resonates for me.
The stories demonstrate what God hopes for all of his children. The acting isn’t the greatest in these two movies but the message overcomes that.
But as much as I enjoy these types of stories, it is the true stories that I find the most interesting and appealing.
There is The Greatest Game ever played where caddy and amateur Francis Ouimet wins the U.S. Open In 1913 (I think).
What about Rudy, the undersized walk-on at Notre Dame? His perseverance and heart inspired thousands including several younger siblings to earn college degrees when it looked like all they would ever do was work in a steel mill.
There is The Blind Side, the story of a homeless Michael Oher who ultimately makes it to the NFL and helps the Baltimore Ravens win a Super Bowl.
A fun one is Cool Runnings about the Jamaican bobsled team. Miracle, Hoosiers, Pride of the Yankees, The Rookie, Invincible, Remember the Titans, Cinderella Man, Glory Road all inspire us.
McFarland was personal to me as St. Joseph High School frequently raced against McFarland in our cross-country meets. There was quite a bit of Hollywood embellishment and inaccuracies in the story but I was able to overlook most of it.
However, I was offended when Hollywood felt the need to portray other schools and coaches as bigoted and racist. That is just not true.
I have never met a cross country coach or team that was anything but great sportsmen.
Secretariat and Seabiscuit were great horse racing stories. But my favorite was Chariots of Fire, a true story about two athletes from Great Britain who competed in the 1924 Olympics as sprinters.
One was a Christian missionary to China and the other was a Jewish man who had been maligned and persecuted. Both approached the games from completely different perspectives. It was a phenomenal story that also won the best picture award.
I encourage you to look up some of these movies and if you haven’t seen them, do so. I think you’ll have a great evening.