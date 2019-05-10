It won't be a coincidence that four young women from Santa Maria are attending Waldorf University in Iowa this fall.
The quartet will be in Forest City, Iowa, as members of the Waldorf University women's soccer team. They also played together at Santa Maria High School.
Jessica Gil, Reyna Ramirez, Sara Rodriguez and Araneg Leon all signed letters of intent to play soccer at Waldorf during a ceremony inside the high school's Wilson Gymnasium on Friday.
Brian Wallace, Santa Maria High's athletic director, says all four will be attending the small university on scholarships. The Warriors compete at the NAIA level and the program is rebuilding after having to cancel the final half of its season due to not fielding enough healthy players.
Reyna Ramirez, defender
Ramirez, who shed tears after signing with her college choice, admitted the day was emotional.
"It's very scary, and it was kind of hard because my mom wasn't able to make it today," Reyna said. "But I'm very excited to take this to the next level."
Reyna, like her three teammates, hasn't visited the campus in Iowa.
"I have a tío (uncle) that's like 10 hours away, so I have some family close by. But for sure it'll be a new experience," Ramirez said.
All the girls said Cristian Alvarez, the school's varsity coach this past season and the girls' club soccer coach with the Central California Aztecs, was influential in getting them to this point.
"He graduated from a school there in Iowa and he got us in contact with the coach there," Ramirez said.
Ramirez wants to major in Kinesiology at Waldorf.
Jessica Gil, defender
Gil has been playing soccer for about 10 years, starting when she was 8.
"It's always been a dream of mine to play soccer in college and it's an awesome opportunity," Gil said. "I just think it's great that I'll have three of my close friends coming and experiencing this life of college soccer together."
Gil said the best part of her high school career was this past season. It was the first time the Saints' girls soccer team had finished above .500 and won a CIF playoff game.
"I think since the beginning of the year we managed to overcome obstacles and bond as a team. Team bonding this year was great," Gil added.
Gil also admitted she had some nerves about attending school Iowa, but noted that she also felt excitement.
"I'm ready for it, I think I can manage," she said. "Especially with my close friends and teammates coming with me."
Gil said she wants to study Education in hopes of becoming a teacher.
Sara Rodriguez, goalkeeper
Rodriguez said the girls had been in talks with Waldorf since the soccer season ended in the winter.
"Our coach put in a good word for us and the coach at Waldorf kept up with our stats and stayed in touch with us. He came to visit us and that's when he gave us an offer to play," Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez feels she's fit to compete at the NAIA level after a long club and high school career.
"It's always been a goal of mine and I've had a lot of help from coaches and trainers. I'm hopefully at the level of competition that they are at Waldorf," Rodriguez said. "But I'd also like to develop more out there."
Rodriguez plans on majoring in Psychology at Waldorf.
Araneg Leon, winger
"It's honestly unbelievable," Leon said of her signing day. "It's one thing to get an opportunity to go play in college, but when it's four girls going together it's like a dream come true. It's unbelievable."
Araneg will focus on preparing for the transition to Iowa with her high school graduation quickly approaching. She's shown she can adapt on the soccer pitch already.
"I started out as a center-mid here at the high school, but I play travel ball and in my club team I play attacking-mid on the side, so I'm a left or right winger," Leon said.
Leon also said Alvarez, her club and high school coach, had been impactful in getting the girls to this point.
"He's been a big part of this journey and I honestly don't think it wold be possible without him," Leon said. "He's been with us throughout it all. We made it to the quarterfinals in CIF and we got second place in the State Cup of the club season. He's been a big, big part of our journey."