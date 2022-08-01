Santa Maria's daring run to the Pacific Southwest Regional ended last weekend in the championship round of the tournament.

The 15-year-old squad from the Central Coast was two wins shy of advancing to the Babe Ruth World Series.

Torrance won the Pacific Southwest Regional championship Saturday in Cerritos, beating Santa Maria 6-3 in the day's only game. Santa Maria needed to win the first game Saturday to force another winner-take-all game then, but Torrance took care of business in the only game. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0