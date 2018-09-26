Ryheem Skinner and TJ Boone are both Clinton, North Carolina, natives.
They are also cousins. When Boone was a senior and Skinner was a 2,043-yard, 26 TD rusher as a sophomore they played for the Clinton High School Dark Horses in the 2014 North Carolina 2A state championship game (31-7 loss to Shelby).
Now, they are teammates at Hancock College (2-1). Boone's blocking on the offensive line has helped Skinner, at 182 yards a game and 547 yards on the year to the top of the leader board among state junior college rushers.
Recently, they went through something else together — sweating out Hurricane Florence while their families remained home in Clinton.
Clinton is about 75 miles north of Wilmington, North Carolina. Florence took a wrecking ball to Wilmington then, "It turned South," said Skinner, and Clinton was spared the brunt of the storm.
"Hurricane Matthew last year actually did more damage," to Clinton, said Boone.
Skinner and Boone said they were able to communicate with their families during both Matthew and Florence, and both of their houses came out OK in the aftermath of each hurricane.
Thus, each family was able to resume with their busy lives. Skinner is the third in a family of four children, Boone is the oldest of three children.
"Our families don't see each other much. They're mostly working," said Skinner.
"When they do see each other, they catch up," Boone said with a smile. "They talk for 24 hours."
Boone graduated from Clinton High in 2015, Skinner in 2017. Skinner was the leading rusher for a 2017 Hancock team that went 8-3 overall and swept through the Pacific League at 5-0, winning the league championship before losing to Southwestern in the American Championship Bowl at Santa Maria High School.
Skinner, a powerfully-built, 5-foot-9, 227-pounder, said he really didn't anticipate his lofty early-season rushing status before the year began.
As his yardage began to mount, "I just took things as they came," he said.
Boone, who stands 6-2, 300, said he went to North Carolina Wesleyan College, a private four-year liberal arts school located in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, but did not play football there.
Thus he is a freshman in terms of eligibility at Hancock.
"We wanted to play college football together," said Boone of he and his cousin. "He put me on to coming (to Hancock)."
Boone said he will stay another year at Hancock instead of trying to transfer to a four-year school after one year.
"I hope to get more looks (from four-year football programs) that way," said Boone. "Or any looks."
Skinner said he has not talked to any four-year programs yet. "I'm pretty much wide open," as far as a college preference, he said.
Boone said that, when it comes to blocking, run blocking is his first preference, and he found a good fit for that, in high school and Hancock.
"We run a lot of the same stuff at Hancock that we did in high school," said Skinner. "A lot of dive (plays), a lot of quick hitters," in the interior line.
With the move to a four-year school coming up at the end of this school year, Skinner said he is not yet set on a possible career.
"If I had to say so (now), it would be business," Skinner said.
The Bulldogs will play a non-league game at Citrus at 1 p.m. Saturday.