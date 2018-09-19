The Lompoc Valley Distance Club will hold its Mission Trail 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 22, at La Purisima Mission State Historic Park.
The event will support the Nancy Perry Memorial Scholarships for graduating seniors from Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools. It will start at 9 a.m. Registration will open at 8 a.m. on race day in front of the Visitor’s Center at the mission. The entry fee is $30, which does not include entry into the mission’s park.
Because of the nature of the course, there will be no aid stations, according to the Lompoc Valley Distance Club. Participants are encouraged to bring their own water. Each finisher will receive a medallion, and there will be male and female overall finisher’s awards, as well as two-deep awards in eight different age groups, according to organizers.